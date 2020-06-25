Eon and AWS Partnership Advances the Pace of Healthcare Technology Adoption

DENVER, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eon , a Denver-based healthtech leader, has reduced its technology implementation timeline to a record-breaking seven days with the help of Amazon Web Services (AWS) .

We go from innovation to implementation at record speed. In just 7 days, facilities can begin capturing incidental patients who risk a catastrophic diagnosis if not tracked and followed. This is our promise.

The powerful partnership is shaking up the industry, which is known for its antiquated technology, painfully slow implementation timelines, and exaggerated million-dollar price tags. Together, the companies are able to expedite the implementation of Eon's lung cancer screening and incidental findings technology in record speed at a fraction of the cost. This is something that no other healthtech company—large or small—has been able to achieve.

"AWS provides the machines. Then Eon quickly powers them up. With AWS, we can scale across hospitals for low-cost efficiency and high-speed innovation. It's a powerful partnership," said Eon founder and co-CEO, Dr. Aki Alzubaidi . "Our AWS prowess has allowed us to offer 7-day implementations in a sector where quite literally no one else can."

Eon's Essential Patient Management Platform (EPM) utilizes proprietary data science models to partner with hospital systems to identify, track, and manage the most at-risk patients. The EPM platform gives hospitals a high-tech tool to prioritize the most vulnerable patients, who cannot wait months—or even years—for technology to be implemented and adopted.

By utilizing AWS, Eon can integrate and be clinically viable within days, not years, and has crushed the perception that healthtech must be coupled with slow implementation. In fact, the industry standard for implementing new software is anywhere from 6 months to several years. To challenge the status quo, Eon reduced its implementation timeline from 12 weeks to seven days.

Dr. Alzubaidi adds, "As an Interventional Pulmonologist focused on Lung Cancer, I have seen too much suffering from catastrophic disease. What gets me out of bed in the morning is knowing Eon always moves fast to identify more disease and save more lives."

Eon stands strong in the belief that superior, disease-identifying technology should be affordable and available for all hospitals. Eon's partnership with AWS enables the company to offer best-in-class technology at a fractional cost.

In the future, Eon hopes to reduce its implementation timeline even more. Dr. Alzubaidi says, "We hope to get to the point where we leverage AWS to reach our goal of same-day implementations in healthcare. This efficiency can save our country billions of dollars annually while providing solutions that actually improve clinical outcomes."

For Eon, there's too much on the line to accept a broken healthcare system. With best-in-class technology and a commitment to constant innovation, the company will continue to relentlessly defy disease with the help of a powerful AWS partnership.

About Eon

Eon is a Denver-based healthtech company dedicated to revolutionizing the way healthcare data is gathered, curated, and shared among industry professionals. We are on a mission to ensure the right data reaches the right people at the right time to identify disease early and stop it in its tracks. We believe together we can defy disease.

