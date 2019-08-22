Eon Continues Momentum Across the US as the 75th Facility Goes Live with Denver Based Start Up

DENVER and HELENA, Mont., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eon announced today the successful implementation and Go-Live of EonDirect at St. Peter's Health in Helena, MT earlier this month. St. Peter's chose EonDirect over other market solutions because of Eon's innovative approach and technical superiority. EonDirect went live at a total of fourteen facilities during the months of June and July, with an additional 16 more slated to go live in September.

EonDirect identifies and ensures longitudinal tracking of both lung screening and incidentally identified pulmonary nodule patients through the care continuum. The journey begins with an initial LDCT screen or Chest CT and continues through either serial surveillance or further diagnostic workups. By tracking patients from diagnosis through treatment, the growth of the program and it's community health impact can be analyzed, as well as improving morbidity and mortality.

Roughly 400 patients are now part of St. Peter's screening and pulmonary incidental program and their early experience with EonDirect shows:

162 lung cancer screening patient data have been brought into 100% compliance and re-submitted to the LCSR.

236 patients have been positively identified with incidental nodules and registered to the EonDirect dashboard for longitudinal tracking.

The significance of the identification of the incidental pulmonary nodules means 236 more patients, who most likely would have gone unfollowed, will now be followed and managed through St. Peter's lung team. While hospitals have invested millions into expensive electronic medical record (EMR) systems, they have no ability to flag and manage incidental nodule patients. EonEndu is Eon's patient identification and data extraction deep learning engine. It "reads" radiology exams to identify incidental findings with a positive predictive value over 90%. Once identified, these patients are registered to the EonDirect dashboard to be tracked – benefitting both the patient and hospitals.

EonDirect was created by a practicing interventional pulmonologist, Aki Alzubaidi, DO, FCCP. Aki understood the need for screening and incidental pulmonary nodule identification and patient tracking without disrupting current clinical workflow. In addition, EonDirect facilitates automatic data entry of lung cancer screening required registry fields to the American College of Radiology's (ACR) Lung Cancer Screening Registry (LCSR). With a focus on reducing manual data entry, Eon's deep learning models ensure facilities are 100% compliant with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) requirements for lung cancer screening. Because of the burdensome requirements placed on lung screening programs by CMS and the ACR, no facility that Eon has worked with has been 100% compliant prior to using Eon.

The St. Peter's Health Go-Live marks the 31st state EonDirect is now live in. Seventy-five facilities across the country utilize EonDirect, ranging from rural community hospitals like St. Peter's, to top academic centers and multi-hospital integrated delivery networks (IDNs). These institutions use EonDirect to identify more incidental nodule patients and ensure follow up care, while streamlining processes for their lung cancer screening (LCS) programs. Eon will be contracted with 200 hospitals this year and will be live in 160 facilities by December, 2019.

About Eon: Eon is a Denver-based healthcare technology company dedicated to defying disease by revolutionizing the way healthcare data is gathered, curated, and shared among healthcare professionals. This ensures the right data reaches the right people at the right time. Eon is expanding outside of lung and moving into additional incidental disease identification and management and is now a comprehensive incidental platform to better manage patients at-risk for disease. For more information visit www.EonHealth.com or contact info@eonhealth.com and follow Eon on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media contact:

Paige Ruppert

220431@email4pr.com

702-300-5056

SOURCE Eon Health

Related Links

https://eonhealth.com

