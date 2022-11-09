Eon Patient Management Goes Live at MD Anderson Cancer Center

DENVER, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-tech leader Eon announced its Eon Patient Management (EPM) platform went live at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. EPM uses computational linguistics to analyze radiology reports, aiding in the identification, capturing, and longitudinal tracking of potentially catastrophic abnormalities.

EPM is engineered to be applied across multiple organs and disease states. MD Anderson will use the platform's lung module for incidental pulmonary nodule patient capture and longitudinal follow-up initially.

"To be selected by this world-class institution is further validation of what we do at Eon," said Michael Mucha, Chief Commercial Officer, Eon. "EPM saves lives by ensuring early detection and treatment of critical diseases, which has meaningful financial benefits for patients and providers. MD Anderson is doing a great thing for their patients by partnering with Eon."

With the MD Anderson go-live, EPM is now contracted at 504 facilities nationwide and live at 415 of them.

About Eon

Eon is a health data science company that utilizes computational linguistics and tech-enabled virtual navigation services to track incidental and actionable findings across a variety of medical disciplines throughout the course of a patient's health journey. Eon exists to ensure the right data reaches the right people at the right time to make patients healthier and health care affordable.

