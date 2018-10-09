Eon Will Give Away $1,000,000 in Software Licenses to Facilitate Complex Patient & Data Management

DENVER, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eon, the market leader in advanced patient management technology, at-risk patient identification, and complex hospital integrations, will give away 170 EonDirect LCSR (Lung Cancer Screening Registry) software licenses, valued at over one million dollars. Eon announced this pledge in early November, Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and has decided to continue donating licenses through December. This initiative will allow hospitals and outpatient radiology centers access to a superior alternative to Excel spreadsheets, hanging file folders and overpriced archaic hospital software currently being used.

In early 2015, The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a national coverage determination (NCD) for Medicare coverage of screening for lung cancer with low dose computed tomography (LDCT). While lung screening has proven to reduce mortality from lung cancer in a high-risk population that meets certain eligibility requirements, creating a lung cancer program can be challenging for hospitals and outpatient radiology centers. CMS has adopted several measures that a facility must meet in order to be an accredited lung cancer screening program, including submitting required data elements for every screening patient to a CMS approved registry. Data management and patient tracking are the two largest burdens for any lung cancer screening program, which can result in non-compliant reporting and patients slipping through the cracks.

EonDirect addresses both burdens with an easy-to-use cloud-based application that registers and tracks lung cancer screening patients through the care continuum. EonDirect tracks required patient data and easily produces any non-compliant records for audit management. Eon has developed one-click data submission to the Lung Cancer Screening Registry for all compliant records, dramatically reducing time spent managing patient data. Prior to EonDirect, users reported spending on average two hours per patient per year, and with EonDirect, on average seven and a half minutes per patient.

"Eon's commitment to patients, providers and hospitals is unrelenting. We are excited to offer a solution to hospitals and outpatient radiology centers that are dedicated to delivering a high-quality lung cancer screening program without increasing cost and adding value," said Dr. Akrum Alzubaidi, co-CEO of Eon. "One-click data submission to a CMS approved registry, along with the ability to longitudinally track patients consistently, is a gamechanger. We are excited to help anyone who wants a better way to track and submit lung cancer screening patients."

About Eon

Eon is a Denver-based healthcare technology company dedicated to defying disease by revolutionizing the way healthcare data is gathered, curated, and shared among healthcare professionals to ensure the right data reaches the right people at the right time, every time. Eon is currently used in 43 hospitals to manage tens of thousands of patients with commitments to grow to over 200 hospitals by the end of 2019. For more information visit www.EonHealth.com and follow Eon on LinkedIn and Twitter.

