EonStor DS U.2 SSD Boosts Performance for Database and Virtualization Applications

TAIPEI, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, introduces U.2 NVMe SSD EonStor DS 4000U all-flash SAN storage solution to boost IOPS and reduce latency for increased I/O operation request responsiveness in performance-demanding SAN applications like database and virtualization.

Oftentimes, database is a mission-critical component performing a function essential for business operations, thus, reliable high-performance storage is needed: It must be protected from potential failures and promptly serve many simultaneous random real-time transactions/inquiries from clients. As for organizations' virtualized environments, storage is required to quickly respond to I/O requests from multiple virtual machines.

EonStor DS high availability SAN storage supports the market-trending cost-effective U.2 SSD to deliver 1000K IOPS and 11GB/s throughput (90% performance increase compared to the previous model). With high performance and significantly reduced latency, it is capable to quickly process multiple I/O requests of virtual machines and database data queries. In a hybrid configuration, the auto-tiering function automatically allocates data to high-performance or high-capacity tiers to provide better storage efficiency.

Importantly, DS guarantees uninterrupted services with complete data protection design: multiple RAID levels prevent data loss due to drive damage, snapshots and remote replication fulfill local and remote data backup, while supercapacitor ensures that data is not lost if the system is powered off. For virtualized environments, EonStor DS was certified as VMware Ready to assist businesses in keeping up with the growing demand for IT resources. Also, DS features SSD optimization technology, allowing to extend SSD service life, improve data protection, and simplify SSD management.

"When it comes to such performance-critical SAN applications as database and virtualization, enterprises rely heavily on storage devices, and EonStor DS 4000U with U.2 SSD support provides low latency and incredibly high IOPS to ensure quick I/O operations for these workloads," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

