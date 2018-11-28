EOR YEARBOOK 2018: THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO ENHANCED OIL RECOVERY (EOR)

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiongain's latest EOR yearbook provides you with this unprecedented in-depth analysis of the global EOR market. Visiongain assesses that the global EOR market will generate revenues of $24.2bn in 2017 and the yearbook reveals where the major opportunities are to exploit.



The EOR market is still under stress due to the depressed oil prices. While this is unlikely to recover in the immediate future, the next ten years are still likely to see production and spending increases in most EOR submarkets. Growth rates and the methods employed will vary considerably from country to country.



Many of the world's conventional oil fields have already started the inevitable decline in production rate owing to years of extraction of a finite resource. While unconventional reserves do hold the possibility for enormous oil production levels, they are not found everywhere, and the difficulty in extraction of oil from such reserves means that it is not always feasible to develop them. This means that it is often most beneficial to apply EOR to existing fields to help achieve the maximum recovery rate from each well.



EOR technologies have been in operation for a number of decades, primarily being used to recover more oil from ageing oil fields. However, escalating oil demand in emerging economies, improved technologies, ageing oil fields and a dearth of conventional oil finds helped to drive investments in the market and increase production. As a result of this, thermal, gas and chemical EOR methods are no longer confined to a few select countries. Although the oil price fall has slowed investment in EOR production in some regions (such as North America), companies elsewhere in the world will continue to implement projects to make the most of their existing reserves and meet production targets over the next ten years.



Visiongain's global EOR energy market report can keep you informed and up to date with the developments in the market. The report covers global and national market forecasts and analysis from 2017 to 2027 including production, capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX) forecasts and analysis. The Thermal Heavy Oil, CO2, Other Gas and Chemical submarkets are also subdivided for each of the leading national markets.



With reference to this report, it covers extensive details and analysis of all current EOR projects currently taking place throughout the world. Through extensive secondary research and interviews with industry experts, visiongain has identified a series of market trends that will impact the EOR market over the forecast timeframe.



The report will answer questions such as:

• How is the current oil price environment affecting the market and how will spending evolve in the future?

• What are the prospects for each of the EOR submarkets over the next decade?

• Who are the main companies in the EOR market and what are their market shares and future prospects?

• Where are the major EOR projects currently taking place around the world?

• What is driving and restraining the EOR market dynamics?

• Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

• How will the market shares of the leading EOR countries change by 2027?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?



Five Reasons Why You Must Order and Read This Report Today:



1) The report provides Global Market Forecasts and Analysis Covering the period 2017 to 2027 in terms of EOR Production (bpd), CAPEX and OPEX



2) EOR Submarket Forecasts and Analysis Covering the period 2017 to 2027 in Terms of Spending and Production for the Following Technologies

- Thermal In-situ oil sands

- Thermal heavy oil

- CO2 EOR

- Other gas

- Chemical EOR



3) National Market Forecasts and Analysis from 2017 to 2027 in terms of Production (bpd) for the Leading 15 countries in the EOR market, plus the Market for the Rest Of The World (RoW). Each Country Forecast includes Production (bpd), CAPEX and OPEX Forecasts and Analysis



4) Full Transcripts of Exclusive Visiongain Interviews with 3 Key Opinion-Leaders in the Market:

• Glasspoint

• CO2 Solutions

• Kemira



5) Company Market Share Data for the Major Players in terms of 2016 Production within each EOR Submarket:

• Top 5 Leading Companies in Thermal EOR Market

• Top 5 Thermal Heavy Oil EOR Market

• Top 10 Leading Companies in the U.S. CO2 EOR Market

• Top 10 Companies in the Chemical EOR Market



This independent 502-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competitors. With 356 tables and figures that analyse the global market, five submarkets, leading national markets and the rest of the world market. The report also contains profiles and analysis of ten leading companies, and the transcript of an exclusive interview with solar EOR pioneer GlassPoint is also provided. This report will keep your knowledge that one step ahead of your rivals.



The (EOR) Yearbook 2018 will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the industry and its dynamics. It will be useful for businesses already involved in a segment of the thermal EOR market, or those wishing to enter this growing market in the future.



