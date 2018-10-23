Eos Energy Storage partners with Peaxy to implement an integrated data strategy for battery R&D, manufacturing, and operations

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Peaxy has been selected by Eos Energy Storage to implement an integrated data strategy that lets Eos access advanced analytics to improve how its data supports business objectives.

Peaxy is adapting its asset management application, Peaxy Lifecycle Intelligence (PLI), to meet the specific needs of a data-intensive energy storage innovator like Eos. PLI will enable Eos to speed up its R&D efforts, minimize manufacturing variability, and more accurately predict maintenance needs.

"We're in a data intensive industry, so it's important we get all our data to work for us," says Philippe Bouchard, SVP of Business Development at Eos. "Partnering with Peaxy ensures that we build the right data foundations to continuously innovate as a company — across R&D, manufacturing, and operations."

PLI uses machine learning to model battery degradation for each serial number, creating digital twins for battery modules that more accurately predict maintenance needs based on individual operating conditions. Root-cause analysis on discrepancies between modeled and field data, coupled to serialized bills of material, lets Eos speed up innovation in R&D and minimize variability in manufacturing.

"We're excited to be able to help Eos build a scalable and secure data infrastructure that is smart enough to answer the tough questions," says Manuel Terranova, CEO of Peaxy. "Peaxy has deep expertise in both the energy sector and in advanced data analytics. It's a combination that makes us the ideal partner for Eos."

About Eos Energy Storage

Eos' mission is to deliver energy storage solutions that make clean, safe, reliable electricity affordable and accessible to all. Through innovation in batteries, Eos is powering a new dawn of energy storage and a sustainable energy future. Eos manufactures and supplies the Eos Aurora Gen 2 ®, the industry's lowest cost and highest performance DC battery system designed to optimize grid infrastructure, enhance reliability, and to reduce costs associated with peak demand. Eos is located in Edison, New Jersey, and New York City. For more information, please visit www.eosenergystorage.com.

About Peaxy

Peaxy was founded in 2012 to help companies unlock the value of their industrial data. The unprecedented growth in both structured and unstructured data across the enterprise drives a need for applications that provide value-generating insights — such as Peaxy Lifecycle Intelligence™ and Peaxy Fast Proposal™. For more information, please visit https://peaxy.net/

SOURCE Peaxy

Related Links

http://www.peaxy.net

