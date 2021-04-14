EoS Fitness Opens Brand-New Gym in Los Angeles for SoCal Fitness Lovers

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly a year of closures for gyms across the state, EoS Fitness is thrilled to grow its presence in California, opening the doors to its brand-new gym in Hawaiian Gardens as Los Angeles residents return to fitness centers to tackle their mental and physical wellness goals.

Located at 12120 East Carson Street, the new Hawaiian Gardens location is the second EoS Fitness to open in Los Angeles County. As part of the company's commitment to provide the highest quality fitness options with the best prices, Los Angeles residents are welcomed to the new location with 43,000 square-feet of new fitness space and top of the line amenities, offering a fresh start for members to reach their fitness goals as the county begins to open back up.

"Throughout the last month, we've reopened the downtown Los Angeles location that our members have been missing for nearly a year and are now opening the doors to a brand-new location in LA County today. We are excited to be back supporting our members with in-person fitness options, which exemplifies the positive progress California has made," says Rich Drengberg, CEO of EoS Fitness. "Our goal is to provide our communities with a wide variety of high-quality fitness options, and we've got something for everyone at the new Hawaiian Gardens location."

In addition to a wide array of EoS Fitness signature amenities, members will have access to exclusive G-Fit group fitness classes taught by experienced instructors that raise the bar like no other. At the new Hawaiian Gardens location, members can utilize "The Yard," a green turf functional training area, cutting-edge strength equipment, including Flite Zone®, a 20-minute full-body circuit, a spacious Kids' Club, indoor pool and hot tub, sauna, steam room, a recovery room with massage chairs and more.

With 11 locations across California and prices starting at $9.99/month, members have access to the exclusive EoS mobile app with features like mobile check-in, workout and fitness goal tracking, connectivity to fitness tracking devices, and the ability to enter in EoS' monthly challenges and contests to win prizes including free memberships, personal training sessions, supplements, cash giveaways and more.

EoS Fitness prioritizes the safety and health of its members, team and community and follows guidelines set in place by the State of California and Los Angeles County for the operation of gyms and fitness centers, including enforced social distancing, mask wearing and installation of sanitization stations.

For more information or to join EoS Fitness, visit: EoSFitness.com

