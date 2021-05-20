EOS Investors Acquires Bethany Beach Resort Portfolio

The 112-key Ocean Suites – a Residence Inn hotel, part of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of over 7,600 properties – is one of the leading hotels in the Delaware beaches, located directly on the Bethany Beach boardwalk. The 100-key Holiday Inn Express Bethany Beach is a complementary property that is located two short blocks to the beach and central to Bethany Beach's shopping, restaurants, and other amenities.

"EOS is excited to welcome two additional drive-to leisure properties to the portfolio while expanding its footprint in the Delaware beaches," said Tom Burns, Managing Director at EOS. "These two assets continue our strategic approach of identifying unique assets in high barrier-to-entry markets with attractive long-term demand growth."

Simon Mais, Chief Operating Officer at EOS Hospitality added, "We look forward to building on the longstanding success, welcoming hospitality and deep ties to the Bethany Beach community that the properties have fostered for many years."

"Bethany Beach is a fantastic resort town in Delaware. I enjoyed working with the EOS team on the sale of these two hotels, and I look forward to seeing them continue the close relationship with the Bethany Beach community that we developed over many years", said Jack Burbage, managing member of the hotels and founder of Bluewater Hospitality Company.

Opened in 2015, Oceans Suites is the first and only hotel located on the historic Bethany Beach boardwalk in Bethany Beach, Delaware. Each of the 112 guest suites boast full kitchens and private balconies, many of which overlook the Atlantic Ocean or iconic boardwalk. Additional amenities include the Spa by Oceanova, full-service restaurant and bar, 99 Sea Level, fitness center, swimming pool, and 7,600 square feet of meeting space.

Holiday Inn Express Bethany Beach is a 100-key hotel that offers superior accommodations for budget-conscious travelers. Located a short distance from Bethany Beach, the property also features a fitness center, business center, outdoor swimming pool and 1,400 square feet of meeting space that can accommodate up to 100 people.

Ocean Suites and Holiday Inn Express Bethany Beach mark the second and third Delaware-based properties acquired by EOS, joining The Bellmoor Inn and Spa, a 78-room hotel located in nearby Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Mr. Mais added, "we look forward to welcoming returning guests to our three outstanding properties; for those who have not visited yet, we look forward to hosting you in our hotels and introducing you to the Delaware beaches."

