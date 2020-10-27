EOS Investors Acquires Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills

"We are excited for the opportunity to expand the EOS portfolio with a world-class property in an unparalleled luxury hotel destination such as Beverly Hills," said Jonathan Wang, President of EOS Investors. "In a market that boasts one of the largest concentrations of Forbes Five Star properties in the world, Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills stands apart for its ability to deliver sophisticated luxury and world-class service in a uniquely intimate setting."

Situated on a tree-lined residential street steps away from Rodeo Drive and the Golden Triangle, Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills offers an intimate guest experience with sophisticated service, market-leading all-suite accommodations, and a serene rooftop pool and event deck with views of Beverly Hills and the Hollywood Hills. Guest rooms are the largest in the Beverly Hills market with an average size of 805 square feet and feature five-fixture marble bathrooms; separate sitting, dressing, and sleeping areas; and private balconies with city or Hollywood Hills views. Guests are further pampered by the award-winning Avec Nous restaurant and bar, luxury spa, expansive fitness room, and the Library Lounge.

"Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills represents a rare opportunity to acquire irreplaceable hotel real estate in a sought-after luxury market with significant long-term barriers to entry," says Tom Burns, Vice President of EOS Investors. "As we look to the future, we are focused on strategically investing capital to build upon the hotel's storied legacy and position as a destination of choice for luxury travelers."

"The hotel offers an unrivaled level of personalized, five-star service, amenities and hospitality that has become synonymous with the Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills experience," says Simon Mais, Executive Vice President of Operations at EOS Hospitality. "We look forward to serving as good stewards of the Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills and continuing the property's reputation for excellence while maintaining the integrity and esteem that has earned the appeal of discerning guests for over two decades."

In 2016, Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills underwent a comprehensive $37 million renovation of all 116 suites, public spaces, meeting space and restaurant and bar. The hotel has received the prestigious 5-star award from Forbes Travel Guide every year since 2000.

About EOS:

EOS is a fully integrated investment and management firm dedicated to identifying and creating value within the hospitality sector. EOS utilizes a highly selective investment approach focused on high-quality, differentiated assets with attractive risk-adjusted returns. Headquartered in New York City, EOS seeks investment opportunities across the United States, with an emphasis on major urban markets and resort destinations. To learn more about EOS, please contact [email protected].

