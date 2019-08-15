EOS rapid set to bring blockchain to all

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, many people have flocked to invest in cryptocurrencies, turning the once fringe digital money into an asset class valued in the hundreds of billions of dollars. While some observers have criticized the digital money for encouraging abnormally high levels of speculative behavior and volatility in markets, many tech industry insiders ranging from Jack Ma to Bill Gates have been quick to praise of the blockchain technology that powers all cryptocurrencies.

With such a large base of support, experts who recognize the importance of blockchain technology have been relentlessly pushing for mass adoption, with some heralding blockchain technology as the "next Internet". However, many blockchain-powered applications have thus far failed to acquire the large user base which brought about the rise of their dotcom counterparts.

One primary reason for the slow adoption of blockchain technology is the high technical barrier of entry. This is according to Carter Feldman, a successful Hong Kong-based entrepreneur and owner of the EOS Rapid block producer on the popular EOS blockchain network. While many decentralized blockchain applications - known colloquially as "dApps" - have been published in recent years, most of these applications require the use of specialized software and technical know-how, leaving them out of reach of the average computer user. Feldman explains this is because "most blockchain projects are built with investors, rather than users or developers in mind".

To shake up the current state of affairs, Feldman - whose diverse technical skills have won him recognition from the likes of tech giant Alibaba - has been building a layer on top of the EOS blockchain network that is more user friendly for non-technical users. This technology will allow users to access dApps by simply visiting a web page on his platform, cc.fo.

With cc.fo, users needn't download any complex software or know any technical jargon. Users also do not have to install any plugins or third-party software. Instead, developers host websites directly from the blockchain, and users can visit a custom website address that is prefixed with a given software developer's EOS handle and ending in ".cc.fo". For example, if the software developer's handle is abracadabra, then one just has to enter "abracadabra.cc.fo" into his web browser to access the dApp.

When users access a cc.fo powered webpage, the cc.fo platform SDK code will handle all of the blockchain technology complexities. As Feldman puts it: "To a typical user, a cc.fo-powered dApp looks and feels like a normal website. But, in the background, it has all the benefits of security and decentralization that blockchain brings to the table."

Other than cc.fo, EOS Rapid has also launched a companion development toolset (IDE) called Adappt, which strives to make it fast and easy for traditional software developers to start developing dApps. Previously, such a task would have required gigabytes of storage space and hours of development.

Ultimately, for Feldman, EOS Rapid's mission is simple: "We build to tools for the developers who want to build blockchain applications accessible to the average computer user. With cc.fo, non-technical users will eventually be able to experience all the decentralization and security benefits that blockchain brings, with the same web 2.0 UX (user experience) that has time and time again proven to be the best by titans like Google and Amazon."

