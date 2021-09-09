EOS to Partner in Morf3D's Recently Announced Applied Digital Manufacturing Center

Morf3D's ADMC is a 90,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility harnessing applied research, advanced engineering and application development, serial production and, most significantly, new industry partnerships with global leaders to drive the industrialization of digital manufacturing in high-growth markets.

Morf3D's technology investments in EOS' Direct Metal Laser Solidification (DMLS®) metal AM platforms will include the biggest installation of EOS M 400 series systems under one roof, automated shared modules, material management systems, and EOS' AMCM line of specialized large format metal industrial 3D printers – all working in concert to accelerate the progress toward the industrialization of AM. When complete, the ADMC will provide full-scale production enablement capabilities within the world's first industrial ecosystem for the advancement of AM. For their part, EOS will deploy the most advanced, automated AM technology, together with the engineering resources necessary to help ensure the full optimization for customer programs.

"The AM industry is developing fast and Morf3D's ADMC is a next-level development toward scaling production," said Glynn Fletcher, president of EOS North America. "Morf3D has evolved spectacularly, and we are very proud to have been a part of their vision from the very beginning. EOS has never wavered from our commitment to serial AM production and the ADMC is another giant step on our industry's march toward the digitization of manufacturing."

"As we seek to re-invent the future of manufacturing, our industry partnerships within the ADMC will bring forth exciting capabilities and new innovations for the industry. Our aim is not to simply add more capacity or capability but rather solve the complex issues that are central to industrializing Additive Manufacturing. EOS and AMCM are poised to help lead the charge toward productionizing AM at scale," shared Ivan Madera, Morf3D CEO.

The Applied Digital Manufacturing Center will create an integrated digital manufacturing process across the value chain and a system of work that enables organizations to create complete, repeatable production lines globally. All ADMC partners are looking to capitalize on their strengths to elevate additive manufacturing at scale. ADMC research and development partners will work in co-operative teams to help educate, drive new innovations, and deploy novel

methods of engineering to increase productivity and automation. Additionally, all partners will have access to collective training, meeting, and gathering spaces for customer events and business development efforts.

The Applied Digital Manufacturing Center is located at 3550 Carson Street, Long Beach, California. The space will house Morf3D's business operations and is designed with a vision toward innovation and growth for the AM industry.

About EOS

EOS provides responsible manufacturing solutions via industrial 3D printing technology to manufacturers around the world. Connecting high quality production efficiency with its pioneering innovation and sustainable practices, the independent company formed in 1989 will shape the future of manufacturing. Powered by its platform-driven digital value network of machines and a holistic portfolio of services, materials and processes, EOS is deeply committed to fulfilling its customers' needs and acting responsibly for our planet.

About Morf3D

Morf3D Inc. specializes in metal additive manufacturing technology that transforms engineering design into full production systems. In April 2021, Nikon acquired majority ownership of Morf3D. Morf3D's mission is to enable client proficiency in fully exploiting the benefits of additive engineering and manufacturing, while delivering innovative solutions that solve complex design and manufacturing challenges. For more information about Morf3D, visit https://morf3d.com

