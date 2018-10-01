EOS World Tour Comes to North America; EOS Insiders Attended San Francisco Event

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS World Tour San Francisco took place on Nov 13th. It is the 7th event in the series, and the first event in North America. The event series was initiated by WhaleEx to promote EOS dApps and expand the EOS ecosystem. The SF event is co-organized by 5 block producers: EOS Blocksmith, EOS Silicon Valley, shEOS, EOS Detroit and EOS Tribe.

Attendees included the following:

Lumeos is a decentralized social survey mobile app built on the blockchain. Ali Ayyash, CEO of Lumeos, believes people should own their personal data. With the right incentive structure, users will provide the most accurate survey responses to maximize their earnings. Lumeos will soon launch a college ambassador program, hoping to attract first adopters among college students.

MYKEY addresses the pain-point of lost crypto currencies that has plagued the industry for years. Ricky Shi, COO of MYKEY, believes that MYKEY has found the solution to secure and simplify lost key recovery procedures that can help crypto achieve mass adoption.

Sense Chat is a decentralized, crypto-enabled messenger. Crystal Rose, CEO of Sense Chat, is taking encrypted messenger to a whole new level by first enabling video chat on blockchain and not storing user private keys on the server side. "It's a more secure messenger than Telegram," said Crystal.

WhaleEx is a EOS-based decentralized exchange that has partnered with top wallets to giveaway 200,000 EOS accounts. It will soon resume trade mining, which could propel itself to be a top dApp by daily EOS transaction volume. It is also the best place for airdrops with 100,000 KYC EOS accounts.

Boid is the social supercomputer. By sharing computing power for a greater cause, users can earn monetary and social rewards. John Heeter, founder of Boid, envisions Boid for the masses and has plans for Boid Network, an EOS side chain powered by Boid supernodes.

Secrypto Labs has developed crypto wallets and developer tools for EOS. Secrypto Studio is a cross-platform IDE for developing dApps. This tool was used by the team to help capture 3rd place at EOS Hackathon SF on Nov 11th. Phil Li, CEO of Secrypto Labs, hopes to roll out this tool as soon as possible to facilitate dApp development.

Since the first event in Seoul Korea on Sept 16th, EOS World Tour has received support from over 120 entities, of which 59 are EOS block producers.

