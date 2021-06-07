EOS Worldwide Appoints Julie Moreland to Board of Directors

LIVONIA, Mich., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS Worldwide (EOSW), creator of the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS®), today announced the addition of Julie Moreland to its Board of Directors. The move is expected to provide valuable insights into the data, software, and behavioral aspects of the businesses that EOS helps to lead and grow. Moreland's expertise will also help shape the trajectory of EOS One™, EOS Worldwide's comprehensive new software platform that will digitize the EOS implementation experience for all end users.

Recently named one of the Top 10 Women Impacting Tech in 2021 by Analytics Insights, Moreland is currently the CEO of SaaS technology developer Vizbii. That company's flagship Morphii product gives businesses an interactive visual scale for capturing and quantifying qualitative data, allowing people to share their experiences rather than trying to rate or explain them.

An experienced entrepreneur, Moreland is known for her ability to find pivotal moments within a market, assemble talented teams, and build innovative and meaningful solutions — particularly in behavioral science and experience management. She is a member of the NSBA (National Small Business Association) Leadership Council and Technology Council, as well as the Women Presidents' Organization.

"As an entrepreneur, my passion for building businesses is fueled by my ability to identify with people and create connections that breed opportunity," says Moreland. "I'm eager to bring my 30 years of experience to EOS Worldwide, which has done so much to elevate entrepreneurial businesses and improve the lives of everyone they touch."

"Julie is a perfect core values fit for EOS," said EOS Integrator Kelly Knight. "In addition to her deep experience in entrepreneurship, behavioral science, technology, and predictive analytics, she embodies the EOS 'help first' mentality. Her addition to our board makes it more complete and well-rounded, and we look forward to the valuable insights she will provide to us, our Implementers, and our clients."

Based in Livonia, Michigan, EOS Worldwide provides entrepreneurial leaders and managers with a complete system and a set of simple, practical tools for getting everything they want from their businesses. The Entrepreneurial Operating System effectively strengthens businesses of approximately 10-250 employees in any industry, aligning all human energy and resources to achieve desired results. The five EOS core values are: Be Humbly Confident, Grow or Die, Help First, Do the Right Thing, and Do What You Say. For more information about EOS, visit www.eosworldwide.com .

