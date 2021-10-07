eoStar Adds New Mobile Check Capture Features Within Its eoTouch Mobile App

HOLLAND, Mich., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eoStar®, a leading provider of route accounting software for food and beverage distribution organizations across North America, today announced the launch and general availability of new mobile check capture capabilities within its popular eoTouch mobile application.

As one of the leading route accounting software providers within the broader distribution industry, eoStar delivers solutions that help distributors streamline wholesale distribution operations. With the eoStar Route Accounting Software, distributors get a one-stop solution that combines key functionalities such as Warehouse Management, Electronic Picking and Palletization, Retailer E-Commerce, and now Mobile Sales and Delivery solutions with enhanced payment acceptance capabilities, all within a seamlessly integrated end-to-end solution.

eoTouch, eoStar's mobile app suite for iOS devices, empowers distributors' sales and delivery teams to accelerate on-the-go operations, now with the added ability to accept check payments on the spot via mobile remote deposit capture (mRDC) functionality.

The new mobile check capture capabilities in eoStar's eoTouch mobile app are made available through eoStar's partnership with leading integrated receivables provider, FTNI.

"eoStar is committed to delivering our customers with a holistic suite of route accounting solutions that drive value and operational efficiencies from purchase, to delivery, and every point in-between,'' said Paul Rutherford, president, eoStar. "The addition of mobile check capture within the eoTouch app is helping our distribution customers get paid faster, reduce DSO, and streamline back-office cash application operations. We're excited to bring industry-leading payment processing and cash application solutions to our customers as a result of our partnership with FTNI and look forward to continued growth from this exciting partnership."

In addition to the new mobile check capture capabilities within eoTouch, eoStar and FTNI's partnership also features standard integration options between the companies' respective platforms and services to deliver customers with seamlessly integrated receivables processing and automated cash application solutions.

"eoStar's addition of mobile check capture within the eoTouch mobile app is a powerful addition to their proven mobile route accounting solutions," said Zac Robinson, senior vice president, FTNI. "Check-based remittances continue to account for more than half of business payments according to industry data. eoStar's forward thinking to enable their customers' sales and delivery users in the field to accept check payments on-the-spot is helping distributors to not only accelerate cash flows, but also streamline back-office AR operations."

eoStar customers and prospects interested in learning more about eoTouch and its new mobile payment acceptance capabilities can visit eoStar (booth #1003) at the National Beer Wholesaler Association's (NBWA) Annual Conference and Trade Show in Las Vegas, October 3-6. FTNI (booth #1329) will also be exhibiting at this year's NBWA conference.

About eoStar

eoStar Route Accounting Software is a comprehensive Route Accounting solution suite that fully integrates key pieces of wholesale distribution technology such as Warehouse Management, Electronic Picking & Palletization, Mobile Route Accounting, Retailer E-Commerce, and more, into a single database. Founded in 1986, eoStar is based in Holland, Michigan and is utilized by over 14,000 distribution professionals at some of the most successful modern beverage and food service distribution organizations across North America. To learn more, visit eostar.com.

About FTNI

Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI) accelerates the way businesses accept, process, post and manage payments. Processing millions of transactions monthly, FTNI's integrated receivables platform, ETran, accepts any payment method, via any payment channel—on a single, cloud-based platform. ETran's modular design seamlessly integrates with current business processes, bank and processor relationships, online and mobile applications, and back-office systems to deliver straight through processing. Founded in 2007, FTNI serves more than 20,000 corporate users spanning numerous industries including Banking and Financial Services, Distribution, Insurance, Nonprofit, Property Management, Utilities, and more. For more information, visit ftni.com.

