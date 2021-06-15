EOXLive And S&P Global Market Intelligence End Agreement After Nine Years

HOUSTON and LONDON and NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent interdealer broker OTC Global Holdings (OTCGH) announced that as of June 11, 2021 its EOXLive market data group ended its agreement with S&P Global Market Intelligence after a successful nine-year relationship.

"We want to extend our gratitude to S&P (formerly SNL) for a productive and long-lived relationship. At this point, we have mutually agreed to part ways in an effort to better serve our customers going forward," said Campbell Faulkner, Senior Vice President and Chief Data Analyst. "Over the last decade EOXLive market data has become the standard for North American gas and power users, enabling excellent risk management and superior decision making. The team at EOX is excited to continue to deliver high quality products and services to firms from Fortune 500, to commodity exchanges and leading technology providers."

Starting June 12, 2021, S&P Global Market Intelligence users will no longer be able to access EOXLive market data. EOXLive, however, will continue to be available to all clients through its broadly used subscription service.

EOXLive marks over 1,400 curves/implied volatilities for reports that cover 129 North American Natural Gas Basis Locations (77 Index Forwards on Basis Locations), 200 North American Power Locations (480 Curves), 28 North American Natural Gas Implied Volatility Locations, 14 North American Power Implied Volatility Locations, 14 North American Gas Power Correlation Locations, and many Global marks including Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) & Petrochemical/Olefin Products, Refined Product, LNG & Biofuels, Global Crude Oil products/spreads, and more.

EOX also has five production runs each day to enable global risk management across the commodity sector: 6:45 am CT (crude, ngl, products, freight, coal, and European gas and power), 10:00 am CT (all products), 12:00 pm CT (all products), 2:30 pm CT (all products), and 4:00 pm CT (all products).

For more information or to setup a subscription, visit https://www.eoxlive.com/market-data/ or contact EOXLive via email: [email protected], or phone: 877-737- 8511.

About OTC Global Holdings

OTCGH is the world's largest independent institutional broker of commodities, covering financial and physical instruments from offices in Chicago, Geneva, Houston, London, Louisville, New Jersey, New York and Singapore. OTCGH has been awarded "Broker of the Year" by Energy Risk. With a portfolio of nearly 20 companies, OTCGH is a liquidity provider on CBOT, ICE, NYMEX, and NODAL. The company serves more than 450 institutional clients, including over 70 members of the Global Fortune 500, and transacts in hundreds of different commodity delivery points in Asia, Europe and the Americas. www.otcgh.com

About EOX Holdings LLC

EOX Holdings LLC (EOX) is registered as an Introducing Broker with the National Futures Association (NFA) and a wholly owned subsidiary of OTC Global Holdings. EOX delivers unique and comprehensive market data, introducing broker (IB) services and the EOXLive platform.

