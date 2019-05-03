EP Energy to Host First Quarter Results Webcast on May 9

HOUSTON, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EP Energy Corporation (NYSE: EPE) has scheduled a webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, 9:00 a.m. Central Time, on Thursday, May 9 to discuss its first quarter 2019 financial and operational results. The company's first quarter earnings press release is scheduled to be issued after the New York Stock Exchange closes trading on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

The webcast may be accessed online through the company's website at epenergy.com in the Investor Center. Materials to be discussed during the webcast will be available in the Investor Center. A limited number of telephone lines will be available to participants by dialing 888-317-6003 (conference ID# 1090228) 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available through June 11, 2019 on the company's website in the Investor Center or by dialing 877-344-7529 (conference ID# 10131317). If you have any questions regarding the dial-in procedures, please contact Jordan Strauss at 713-997-6791.

About EP Energy

The EP Energy team is driven to deliver superior returns for our investors by developing the oil and natural gas that feeds America's growing energy needs. The company focuses on enhancing the value of its high quality asset portfolio, increasing capital efficiency, maintaining financial flexibility, and pursuing accretive acquisitions and divestitures. EP Energy is working to set the standard for efficient development of hydrocarbons in the U.S. Learn more at epenergy.com.

Contact

Investor and Media Relations

Jordan Strauss

713-997-6791

Jordan.Strauss@epenergy.com

