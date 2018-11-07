EP Energy's CEO to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Energy Conference on November 14

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Parker, president and chief executive officer of EP Energy Corporation (NYSE: EPE), will present Wednesday, November 14, at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Energy Conference in Miami, Florida. The presentation will begin at 4:00 p.m. EST, 3:00 p.m. CST with an audio webcast available on the Investor Center page of EP Energy's website at epenergy.com.

Presentation slides will be available prior to the presentation on the Investor Center page of the company's website.

The EP Energy team is driven to deliver superior returns for our investors by developing the oil and natural gas that feeds America's growing energy needs. The company focuses on enhancing the value of its high quality asset portfolio, increasing capital efficiency, maintaining financial flexibility, and pursuing accretive acquisitions and divestitures. EP Energy is working to set the standard for efficient development of hydrocarbons in the U.S. Learn more at epenergy.com.

