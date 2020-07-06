EPA Approves Lysol Disinfectant Spray For Use Against COVID-19

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced the approval of using Lysol Disinfectant Spray to protect against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Manufactured by RB (Reckitt Benckiser), Lysol Disinfectant Spray was also reviewed in a peer-reviewed study of its effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2, which was published in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC).

Lysol Disinfectant Spray (EPA Reg No. 777-99) and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist (EPA Reg No. 777-127) are the first disinfectant products approved by the EPA to be effective against SARS-CoV-2. Before products can legally make claims that they can kill a particular pathogen such as SARS-CoV-2, the claim must be authorized by the EPA based on a review of data. Lysol Disinfectant Spray was tested per EPA testing guidelines and was found to kill the virus at 2 minutes of use.

"Hygiene is both the foundation of health and essential in preventing the spread of illness causing germs," said Rahul Kadyan, EVP NA Hygiene for RB. "The EPA's approval recognizes that using Lysol Disinfectant Spray can help to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on hard, non-porous surfaces. In the face of the pandemic, Lysol continues to work with a wide range of scientific and health experts to educate the public on the importance of hygiene."

The peer-reviewed study published in the AJIC in May was the first comprehensive evaluation of the effectiveness of well-known brands like Lysol products to combat COVID-19, indicating greater than 99.9 percent efficacy against SARS-CoV-2. The study was commissioned by RB, the makers of Lysol, and is a part of its commitment to contribute to scientific knowledge and advances around hygiene and COVID-19. View study to learn more: https://www.ajicjournal.org/article/S0196-6553(20)30313-8/pdf

"Our investment in research is a part of our relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world," said Ferran Rousaud, Marketing Director for Lysol. Lysol is currently testing the efficacy of other disinfectant products in the brand portfolio. Until those results are available, the EPA has a list of disinfectants (List N), including many Lysol products, that meet their criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2.

