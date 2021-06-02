EPA Approves NEOGEN® Viroxide Super™ for U.S. Distribution

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOGEN Corporation (Nasdaq: NEOG) announced today that the U.S. EPA has granted an expedited, initial registration for NEOGEN to distribute NEOGEN® Viroxide Super™ disinfectant in the U.S., in part to help slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

NEOGEN Viroxide Super is a peroxygen-based powder disinfectant that offers rapid broad-spectrum disinfection as part of a comprehensive biosecurity program. NEOGEN Viroxide Super can be used for disinfection of animal housing and equipment, boot baths, vehicles, and other hard, non-porous surfaces.

"This initial, expedited approval from the EPA allows us to immediately offer NEOGEN Viroxide Super to help fight the spread of COVID-19, along with other industry-relevant viruses and bacteria," said John Adent, NEOGEN's President and CEO. "While it was primarily formulated for use in production, livestock, and companion animal facilities, as well as horticulture and aquaculture environments, it is also effective in helping protect the workers in those environments from the spread of diseases, such as COVID-19. NEOGEN Viroxide Super's powder formulation makes it very easy to transport, and its ingredients make it a good choice for a variety of applications."

NEOGEN Viroxide Super's active ingredients are potassium peroxymonosulfate and sodium chloride, and it has been proven effective against multiple industry-relevant bacteria and viruses, including Staphylococcus aureus and canine parvovirus. The product is efficacious in hard water, and its preparation is simplified by a color change to green that indicates it is ready to use. In addition to NEOGEN Viroxide Super, NEOGEN offers a comprehensive suite of cleaners and disinfectants for a wide variety of biosecurity applications.

The U.S. EPA's initial registration for the distribution of NEOGEN Viroxide Super joins the approvals of other global regulatory agencies for the use of the disinfectant to help in the fight against the spread of disease.

COVID-19 Statement: COVID-19 is caused by SARS-CoV-2. NEOGEN Viroxide Super kills similar viruses and, therefore, can be used against SARS-CoV-2 when used in accordance with the directions for use against Feline Calicivirus. Refer to the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for additional information.

NEOGEN's comprehensive suite of biosecurity products, including sanitizers, apparel, cleaners, and disinfectants, were primarily developed for use in NEOGEN's agricultural markets, but many would prove useful to stop the spread of disease, wherever it exists.

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of animal genomics along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants.

CONTACT: Katlyn Connelly, NEOGEN Corporation

(800) 621-8829 (U.S./Canada) or (859) 254-1221, [email protected]

SOURCE NEOGEN Corporation