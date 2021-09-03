EPA Approves New Broad-Spectrum, Suspended Gas Disinfectant Technology from DoxyKlor for Use on Hard Surfaces

After carefully reviewing safety and efficacy data, EPA approval allows the product to be applied in hospitals, homes, animal facilities, vehicles, public spaces, offices, schools and factories where adherence to current public health guidelines is impractical or difficult to maintain. Areas of particular concern include breakrooms, locker rooms, bathrooms, lobbies, elevators, eating areas, and food preparation areas, health care facilities, cruise ships, entertainment venues, intrastate transportation, food processing facilities, and indoor spaces within buildings —including government facilities.

"We are deeply grateful to the diligent teams at EPA who were tireless in evaluating and validating the health, safety and efficacy of DoxyKlor as the first-of-its-kind technology," said Israel Kravzov. "DoxyKlor has been singularly, and passionately focused on testing and accelerating its production capacity since the beginning of the pandemic. We are pleased to have achieved our commitment to help make daily-use spaces safer and help get industries, individuals, and the economy back on track." Kravzov adds, "We are proud to have been able to apply our science, technology and engineering to generate a long-term solution to control emerging pathogens like COVID-19. We believe DoxyKlor sets a new standard for hard surface disinfectants that benefit both humanity and the environment".

DoxyKlor EPA# 93113-2 can be found on the EPA List N as an approved disinfectant for COVID-19.

