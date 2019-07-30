EPA certifies Energy & Environments Services to produce registered biocides

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy & Environmental Services, Inc. (OTC: EESE) today announced that it has received certification from the Environmental Protection Agency to produce registered biocides at its plant in Edmond, Oklahoma. The manufacturing, creation, and production of biocides are regulated by the EPA. The company's certification allows it to manufacture registered biocides, which it can sell to end users throughout multiple industries, including the oil and gas industry. Biocides are frequently used in the oil and gas industry to treat frac water in order to combat well contamination.

"The addition of producing registered biocides in liquid or solid form is a game changer for our growing company as the new certification allows us to tap into the biocide manufacturing market, resulting in a new revenue stream for us," said Troy Todd, the company's Chief Operating Officer. "This will also give us the ability to reduce our cost of goods sold on biocides, as the biocides were one of our larger volume products in 2018," added Todd.

"We are expanding our product portfolio to better service our customers. Our centralized location will allow our customers to be more competitive with shorter shipping windows and reduced costs," said Don Lindblad the company's Director of Chemistry. "We look forward to adding the registered biocides to our stable of products. The biocides are available beginning August 1, 2019," added Lindblad.

About EES

Energy and Environmental Services, Inc. (OTC: EESE), based in Edmond, Oklahoma, participates in the oilfield chemical, anti-corrosive coatings and biotech industries. EES was established in 1991 and management has over 50 years of experience blending, manufacturing and packaging custom liquids and solid chemicals for the oil, gas and agricultural industries. Additionally, EES has expanded to develop innovative products and applications for enzyme system technologies and livestock feed supplements.

Company website www.eesokc.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Energy & Environmental Services actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Energy & Environmental Services expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

