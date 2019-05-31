EPA Hits Sweet Spot in RFS Reform, Fuel Retailers Say

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, the national association representing truckstops and travel plazas, the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) and the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America (SIGMA), the trade associations representing the fuel retailing community in the United States, today commended the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for finalizing only those aspects of its RIN Market Reform Proposal that enhance disclosure requirements.

The final rule, which also allows for the sale of E-15 year-round throughout the United States, sets aside certain proposals that would have reduced the incentives for fuel retailers who buy, sell and blend renewable fuels.

"We are still analyzing the rule, but at first glance we are pleased that EPA appears to have hit the sweet spot here by reasonably enhancing disclosure requirements without altering market participants' behavior," the trade associations said in a joint statement. "We appreciate that EPA chose not to promulgate unnecessary regulations that came with a high likelihood of unintended, counterproductive consequences."

EPA initially had proposed a number of reforms that would have reduced the incentives for retailers to continue buying, blending and selling renewable fuels. In comments filed with EPA as part of the rulemaking process, the fuel retailing groups opposed those reforms, which would have disrupted the market.

They did not object to the sale of E-15 year-round, nor did they oppose enhanced disclosure requirements.

The trade associations are pleased that the agency's final rule ensures that fuel marketers continue to have a strong incentive to incorporate renewable fuels into the fuel supply.

About NATSO, NACS, and SIGMA

NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truckstop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truckstop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate.

NACS advances the role of convenience stores as positive economic, social and philanthropic contributors to the communities they serve. The U.S. convenience store industry, with more than 153,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, serves 165 million customers daily—half of the U.S. population—and has sales that are 10.8% of total U.S. retail and foodservice sales. NACS has 1,900 retailer and 1,800 supplier members from more than 50 countries.

SIGMA represents a diverse membership of approximately 260 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel. Member retail outlets come in many forms including truckstops, traditional "gas stations," convenience stores with gas pumps, cardlocks, and unattended public fueling locations.

Together, NATSO, NACS, and SIGMA represent approximately 90 percent of retail sales of motor fuel in the United States.

CONTACT: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman

­Phone: (703) 739-8578

SOURCE NATSO, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.natso.com

