EPA Names Clorox Safer Choice Partner of the Year for Promotion of Safer Chemistry, Products

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) was named a 2020 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award winner by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for outstanding achievement in the manufacturing of products that are safer for families, pets, workplaces, communities, and the environment. This is the company's third time receiving this award in the formulation/product manufacturing award category.

The EPA's Safer Choice Program is a voluntary program that brings together stakeholders to advance the use of safer chemicals and promote sustainability in products. Products can earn the Safer Choice label if they meet EPA's Safer Choice Standard, which includes stringent human and environmental health criteria.

Currently, 21 Clorox products carry the Safer Choice label, an increase from 19 products since 2018. Recently, Clorox Compostable Wipes and the Real Simple® product line earned the Safer Choice certification.

"We are thrilled to once again be recognized by the EPA as a Safer Choice Partner of the year," said Lisa Pankiewicz, Vice President, Global Stewardship – R&D for Clorox. "Consumers are looking for effective cleaning options that do not sacrifice on health or sustainability. The Safer Choice program provides trusted validation that we are delivering on that promise."

Clorox has played an active role in the Safer Choice Product Labeling program and its predecessor program, Design for the Environment, since 2007. Since that time, Clorox has collaborated with the EPA to advocate and support this critical program, which is in line with the company's IGNITE ESG goals to be a leader in responsible product stewardship. The company was previously recognized as a Safer Choice Partner of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

The 2020 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Awards were presented during a virtual ceremony on September 24, 2020.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2020 sales of $6.7 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality Calm™, NeoCell® and Stop Aging Now® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, named to the 2020 Axios Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings, Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, and the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed more than $25 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

About the Safer Choice program

The Safer Choice program, formerly known as the Design for the Environment (DfE) Safer Product Labeling Program, was developed in 1997 and draws upon chemical and environmental expertise from across EPA. Safer Choice uses the technical tools and expertise of EPA's New Chemicals Program to evaluate the environmental and human health impacts of every chemical ingredient in a product, allowing only the safest ingredients in certified products. As a voluntary partnership program, Safer Choice brings all interested parties together to advance sustainability in chemical products. Safer Choice currently certifies about 2,000 products.

Safer Choice-certified products help consumers and commercial buyers identify products that meet performance standards and are made with safer ingredients. EPA developed the Safer Choice label to help consumers find cleaning and other products that are safer for people and the environment.

For more information about the Safer Choice program, visit: www.epa.gov/saferchoice.

