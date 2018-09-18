E.P.A. Names Energy Inspectors Corporation a 2018 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award Winner

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Inspectors Corporation, a member of Ei Companies, has been named a 2018 Indoor airPLUS Program Leader by the Environmental Protection Agency ("E.P.A."). This is the 4th Indoor Air Quality award given to Energy Inspectors Corporation, and the second E.P.A. award given to Energy Inspectors in 2018. Earlier this year Energy Inspectors was named national Energy Star Partner of the Year by the E.P.A. for the 12th consecutive year.

The annual Indoor airPLUS Program Award recognizes market leading organizations who promote safer, healthier, and more comfortable indoor environments through their participation in the program, and their offering of advanced indoor air quality protections for new homebuyers.

The 8 national award winners were selected from Indoor airPLUS program homebuilders and Home Energy Rating partners committed to improved indoor air quality.

"We would like to thank both the Environmental Protection Agency for this award, and the premier homebuilders who work with us and the E.P.A. to provide the highest level of indoor air quality to their customers," said Galo LeBron, CEO of Ei Companies and Energy Inspectors Corporation.

The Indoor airPLUS Leader Awards Ceremony will take place at the EEBA High Performance Home Summit on October 17th, 2018 in San Diego, California.

