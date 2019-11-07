EPA/DHA (Omega 3) Ingredients Market to Hit $5.7 Billion by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global EPA/DHA (Omega 3) Ingredients Market is expected to exceed USD 5.7 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising consumer propensity towards the use of naturally fortified ingredients and changing perceptions towards high-quality products and overall well-being.

EPA/DHA (Omega 3) Ingredients Market is set to achieve over 10% CAGR up to 2026, driven by the rising importance of omega 3 ingredients in pet and animal feed.

Rising consumer inclination for high-quality products and changing perceptions towards ingredients derived from fish species such as salmon and cod may encourage product demand. Consumers are adopting fish oil supplements in their daily diets to combat chronic diseases such as diabetes and Alzheimer's. Increasing demand for natural products and rising awareness on potential health benefits of natural ingredient-enriched cosmetics may boost product demand.

Request a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/118

The high cost of production and extraction from rare fish species such as cod, salmon and tuna may hinder the Omega 3 industry growth. The nutritional benefits of fish oil and powder-enriched infant formulas aid in improving cognitive skills and help strengthen the immune system. Lack of awareness and incorporation of these products in high dosages may result in digestive problems, headaches, and vomiting, which limits industry expansion.

Some major findings of the EPA/DHA (Omega 3) ingredients market report include:

The demand for EPA/DHA (Omega 3) products is increasing across the globe due to their benefits such as improved brain health and reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Rising demand for high-quality supplements in Asia Pacific due to rising awareness towards potential drawbacks of chemically fortified supplements.

due to rising awareness towards potential drawbacks of chemically fortified supplements. Changing consumer perceptions towards animal rights and increasing demand for high-quality end products such as meat, milk, eggs, and leather in European countries is expected to provide profitable opportunities for industry expansion.

Some of the major players operating in the EPA/DHA (omega 3) ingredients market are BASF, DSM, Omega, Croda, and Nordic Naturals.

Companies are manufacturing products by sourcing freshwater fish species from tundra regions of Sweden , Norway , Iceland , and Finland .

, , , and . Stringent regulations in North America and European markets towards unpurified native fish oil is making manufacturers develop new processing methods without compromising nutritional profile.

Sardine oil is incorporated in manufacturing pharmaceutical-grade preparations for cardiovascular, diabetes, and skin diseases. High concentration of antioxidants, amino acids and protein help in boosting the metabolic system and promotes production of healthy skin. Its resonance with various flavors and delivery systems such as capsules, oil, and suspensions make it compatible in preparing medicines for children. Changing consumer perception to include natural ingredients to supplement daily diet and rising disposable income may encourage EPA/DHA product demand.

Browse key industry insights spread across 220 pages with 228 market data tables and 37 figures and charts from the report, "EPA/DHA (Omega 3) Ingredients Market Size By Source (Anchovy/Sardine Oil, High Concentrates, Medium Concentrates, Low Concentrates, Algae Oil, Tuna Oil, Cod Liver Oil, Salmon Oil, Krill Oil, Menhaden Oil), By Application (Dietary supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods, Pet & Animal Feed, Infant Formulas), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2026," in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/EPA-DHA-omega-3-ingredients-market

Increasing prevalence of ophthalmology diseases such as cataracts, glaucoma and chronic eye pain owing to changing dietary patterns and high usage of electronic gadgets may augment market growth. In September 2017, Nordic Naturals introduced five new supplements for children in various delivery forms, concentration, and flavors to diversify the market segment. Omega 3-enriched fish oil is widely used as supplements to reduce the risk of chronic eye diseases. Rising awareness on eye health and increasing propensity to supplement daily diets may stimulate the EPA/DHA (omega 3) ingredients market share.

Manufacturers are engaged in partnerships and joint ventures to offer a high-quality and diverse range of products. Market operators are focusing to extract fish oil from exotic species of fish to create product differentiation and expand product portfolio. Industry players are introducing products in various delivery forms such as tablets, oils, capsules, gummies, and suspensions to maintain stability in the market.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/118

Browse Related Reports:

Fatty Acids Market for Food Applications 2025: Omega 6-based fatty acids play a vital role in improving the metabolism of the body and are a primary source of energy for heart muscles. These polyunsaturated fatty acids contain antioxidants that are utilized in several skincare and personal care products. BASF SE, ADM, DSM, Oleon N.V. and Omega Protein Corporation are major industrial participants in the global market for food applications.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/fatty-acids-market-for-food-applications

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider offering syndicated and custom research reports, along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Related Images

global-market-for-epa-dha-omega-3.jpg

Global Market for EPA/DHA (Omega 3) Ingredients

EPA/DHA (Omega 3) Ingredients Market is set to achieve over 10% CAGR up to 2026, driven by the rising importance of omega 3 ingredients in pet and animal feed.

Related Links

EPA/DHA (Omega 3) Ingredients Market

Omega 6 Market

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.gminsights.com/

