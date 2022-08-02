Achievement further propels EPAM in the Snowflake Partner Network, bringing additional technology, industry and business experience for joint customers.

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For companies to stay competitive, they must change the way they think about and handle data as the need for digital transformation accelerates. For organizations looking to unlock the potential of the cloud, it is imperative to select an experienced partner. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced that it has achieved Elite tier partner status from Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

EPAM Achieves Elite Tier Partner Status with Snowflake

"We couldn't be more excited or proud of our entire data practice for achieving Elite Services Partner status with Snowflake. A special thanks goes out to our customers who trusted us to successfully lead their data projects and the broader EPAM Snowflake community for supporting our organization to make this happen," said Valentin Tsitlik, Head of Data and Analytics Practice at EPAM. "Our ongoing commitment to broadening the reach of our Snowflake capabilities demonstrates we are a leading global player that helps customers build and drive their businesses forward with data."

Learn More About EPAM's Snowflake Partnership

Leverage Snowflake's flexibility, performance and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights. Trusted and validated experts and services are used around implementation, migration, data architecture and data pipeline design, BI integration, ETL/ELT integration, performance, running POCs, performance optimization and training.





. Portfolio of services including strategy & consulting, readiness assessment & POV, re-platforming & migration, architecture design, data modeling, analytics, performance testing & tuning and deployment & management. The Elite tier is reserved for Snowflake partners that excel in referrals, integrations, accreditations and customer success.

"EPAM's commitment to helping customers transform their operations aligns closely with Snowflake's goal to help organizations be data driven," said Katie Ecklund, Senior Director of Partner Sales – Americas, at Snowflake. "EPAM's Elite Services Partner status further validates their expertise within Snowflake's robust partner ecosystem, and we look forward to continuing our work together to help clients unlock their data for business value."

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake's flexibility, performance and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights. As a globally recognized Snowflake partner with workload specialization in Cloud Data Warehouse, EPAM has an extensive portfolio of services to help customers leverage unified analytics to make data-driven business decisions, reduce costs and create new revenue streams. The company's Snowflake practice has more than 300 Snowflake-certified professionals, an impressive in-house training program and a resume of more than 20 complex platforms built.

"The EPAM team has been a key partner in helping Cox Automotive evolve our data & analytics platform leveraging Snowflake to provide easier centralized access to enterprise data," said David Mitchell, Senior Director, Enterprise Data Platform at Cox Automotive.

Visit EPAM's Solution Partner Program profile on Snowflake at: www.snowflake.com/partners/solutions-partners.

About EPAM Systems

