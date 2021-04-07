EPAM Expands Salesforce Capabilities with Acquisition of PolSource

While some businesses thrived and others lagged during the pandemic, one thing became increasingly clear: every business serves customers, and the success of businesses is directly tied to the ability to meet client needs. This meant that customer-centric platforms, like Salesforce, quickly became the central nervous system of digitized business, providing more productivity and profitability while accelerating growth. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and development services, today announced its acquisition of PolSource to scale their growing Salesforce capabilities and expand into new markets.

According to Forrester, "Business leaders continue to choose Salesforce to underpin customer strategies, and they often turn to Salesforce consulting partners to get the best results. These partners have "been there, done that" and can bring both the vision for how to transform your business using Salesforce as well as the prebuilt accelerators, change management, and technology know-how to speed time-to-results.1"

PolSource extends EPAM's key Salesforce capabilities: Expanded Salesforce Sales Cloud, Service Cloud and Revenue Cloud capabilities and adding industry accelerators. This builds on EPAM's earlier acquisition of Mulesoft partner Ricston to scale the Salesforce API practice—enabling customers to leverage a multicloud approach and transform business, as well as improving adoption for existing Salesforce clients.

PolSource will extend EPAM's Salesforce Services capability and global footprint, diversify the client portfolio and provide a foundation for building additional expertise, IP and scale in important growth areas for the whole of EPAM. Benefits for new and existing clients. Growth of delivery practice—14 countries and 1000+ Salesforce experts—combined scalable competency skills, improved sales enablement and joint go-to-market (GTM) breadth, upgraded partner status and increased sales focus and growth potential.

"Salesforce is a large and growing business application and cloud market, and we're seeing customers increasingly utilize the platform to help transform their business," said Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO and President, EPAM. "We believe our goals are very much in alignment—approaching the market from a customer-focused coverage model—and this acquisition will give EPAM exposure across the Salesforce domain from engineering to EPAM Continuum advisory on specific clouds, verticals and full transformation programs."

"PolSource set out to build world-class Salesforce solution design, implementation and engineering teams capable of driving rapid enterprise change while providing a Global Boutique experience for our customers," said Adam Bartkowski, CEO and Founder, PolSource. "The strategic alignment with EPAM was instant and joining EPAM expands our integrated digital service offerings for customers, offers even more career growth for our employees and allows us to extend the impact we will drive with Salesforce."

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 35 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2019 and 2020. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

About PolSource

PolSource is an expert Salesforce Consulting Partner with hundreds of experienced, certified Salesforce experts. We provide proven results with consulting, delivery, and success teams throughout the Americas & Europe. Our industry-specific accelerators deliver rapid transformation, and measurable outcomes across Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Technology companies, to name a few. Learn more at www.polsource.com and follow us on Twitter @polsource and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

