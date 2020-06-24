EPAM Joins Newly Formed MACH Alliance as Founding Member

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

What's the News – EPAM becomes a founding member of the newly formed MACH Alliance—along with commercetools, Contentstack and Valtech—to bring together likeminded companies and experts with a similar technology vision to drive next-generation digital experiences in the marketplace.



EPAM becomes a founding member of the newly formed MACH Alliance—along with commercetools, Contentstack and Valtech—to bring together likeminded companies and experts with a similar technology vision to drive next-generation digital experiences in the marketplace. Why it Matters – The business landscape is continually changing, and companies must adapt to compete. Using MACH technologies, we're able to extend the technology choices available to our enterprise customers—bringing new speed, lower total cost of ownership and a new architectural philosophy that reflects the direction of travel for all future enterprise technology.



The business landscape is continually changing, and companies must adapt to compete. Using MACH technologies, we're able to extend the technology choices available to our enterprise customers—bringing new speed, lower total cost of ownership and a new architectural philosophy that reflects the direction of travel for all future enterprise technology. Who it's for – Technology vendors, digital agencies and system integrators to help educate organizations and broader analyst / media.

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced their role as a founding member of the newly formed MACH Alliance, a group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. In this role, EPAM will utilize its product and platform engineering leadership experience to consult and advise its customers on how they can leverage the power of cloud and headless technology to innovate and bring their digital customer experiences to life faster.

In a time when companies increasingly need to pivot, innovate and transform quickly in a shifting and competitive marketplace, MACH architecture – which stands for Microservices, API-first, Cloud-Native and Headless – is becoming a top choice for businesses looking to build agile and scalable solutions. Speed is a critical benefit of MACH and much like its moniker, demonstrates how modern architecture can serve enterprises more effectively and support the race to stay ahead of the competition with greater speed.

"MACH is the next step in the natural evolution of digital technology. MACH architectures are technology-centric and software-first, and a good reflection of modern software engineering techniques," said Pavel Veller, CTO, Digital Engagement Practice, EPAM. "As cloud becomes ubiquitous, we are seeing clear momentum in the industry towards an API-first, cloud-native approach. Leveraging our experience in cloud, headless and digital transformation, we will work with our customers to determine the technology and architecture solution that best meets their specific use case needs."

As a founding member in the MACH Alliance, EPAM's team of expert consultants will help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape and educate them on best-of-breed technology for the next generation of digital experiences.

"The shift to MACH has been driven by the need for businesses to quickly adapt and stay ahead of the curve—especially given the current environment—and the inevitable path forward that modern technology paves for these enterprises," said Elaina Shekhter, Advisory Board Member to the MACH Alliance and Chief Marketing Officer at EPAM. "We've helped many of the world's top enterprises re-imagine their businesses and thrive using MACH technologies, even before this concept was talked about in the market. Now, as a founding member of the MACH Alliance, we look forward to sharing our expertise by consulting and advising our clients about how to advance their digital practice using these new technologies—bringing enterprise customers an expanded set of choices and truly novel customer experiences to life."

To learn more about the Mach Alliance or how to become a member, visit https://machalliance.org/

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 30 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and was the only IT services company featured on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of 2019. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(3)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in May 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published here. Founding members include: commercetools, Contentstack, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) and Valtech. The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at https://machalliance.org and follow us on Twitter @MACHAlliance and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.

Related Links

www.epam.com

