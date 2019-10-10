EPAM Named A Diamond Global Business Partner Of UiPath, Enhancing RPA Solutions For Global Customers

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced that it has been named a Diamond Global Business Partner of UiPath, an enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company. EPAM and UiPath's partnership will enable its joint customers to increase efficiencies and improve customer experience by leveraging intelligent automation (IA) solutions and UiPath's RPA platform.

Forrester recently predicted that, in 2019, automation would become the tip of the digital transformation spear. While early automation implementations focused on cost optimization, this new wave will achieve multiple goals, including driving both customer and employee experience, changing the nature of work, and even empowering the next generation of startup companies. EPAM was included as an Integrated Service Provider in the Forrester Now Tech: Robotic Process Automation Services, Q4 2018 report, offering implementation services for enterprise applications, such as ERP, CRM and line of business and BPO services, as well as partnerships with a vast ecosystem of ISVs, like UiPath.

"RPA and process optimization technologies, like machine learning and computer vision, offer valuable benefits for businesses, especially when designed and integrated with an organization's business and greater tech ecosystem," said Albert Rees, SVP, Head of Business Consulting, EPAM. "As the software engineering expert behind many of the world's leading IA platforms, we work with our global customers to identify the best use cases for RPA, and then design and develop IA centers of excellence that manage the decision-making process and consider the broader technology impact on the business. By combining EPAM's end-to-end approach to automation with UiPath's innovative enterprise RPA platform, our clients can improve the speed, accuracy and efficiency of their operations, and most importantly, enhance the way they interact with their customers."

With more than 10 years of business process management, robotics and cognitive expertise, EPAM has over 100 certified UiPath advanced developers as part of its team of more than 700 machine learning and RPA engineers. Through the partnership, EPAM and UiPath recently automated the employee onboarding process for a leading healthcare company. Together, EPAM and UiPath helped the customer improve workforce agility and accelerate the onboarding process, which resulted in a five times faster turnaround time.

"UiPath is leading the 'automation first' era, a period in which scaling software robot operations is becoming as critical as human-and-robot collaboration is turning mainstream," said Chris Morgan, Global Vice President, Partners and Alliances, UiPath. "As this interest in accelerated processes and improved customer service amongst organizations continues to grow, our partners, like EPAM, become even more instrumental in supporting organizations to make more meaningful decisions about what to automate in order to drive digital transformation and real transformational outcomes."

EPAM is an Emerald sponsor of UiPath's event Forward III, the largest global gathering of RPA practitioners, which kicks off in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 15, 2019. To learn more about EPAM's expertise in RPA and intelligent automation, visit www.epam.com/intelligent-automation.

