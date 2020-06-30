EPAM Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Business Analytics Services 2020

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced that it has been recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Business Analytics Services 2020 Vendor Assessment. With 200+ frameworks and accelerators, EPAM's end-to-end data and analytics services—utilizing a 'cloud first' approach—helps organizations unlock the full value of their data in order to transform their businesses and stay competitive.

According to the IDC report, EPAM's key strengths are their "strategies around next-generation tools and methodologies, client adoption, innovation and research and development." With 'engineering the future' at its core, EPAM consistently pushes the envelope to bring the most innovative products to market—as reflected by recent accolades for their cloud expertise and data analytics solutions InfoNgen®, TelescopeAI™ and iSwarm™.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a leader in IDC's MarketScape report for Cloud Business Analytics," said Val Tsitlik, VP of Technology Solutions at EPAM. "We set the bar high for ourselves and it reflects in the service we provide to our customers. EPAM's true end-to-end services—from integrated data consulting to delivery and automation capabilities—enables our customers to not only extract powerful information but realize the true business benefits and opportunities it provides."

The report goes on to say, "organizations should consider EPAM when they are looking for a partner that can provide technical expertise, high-quality staff levels, and tighter integration of resources with internal teams.

EPAM provides end-to-end cloud business analytics services that include data science / data technology consulting, strategy, business analytics, data product engineering and data & analytics platform engineering. Solutions include EPAM Legion, EPAM DLab, DNN Synthetic Data Generator and migVisor as well as more than 200 vertical- and function-specific data product templates. Also a proponent of MACH technologies and architecture, EPAM's cloud-native approach stems from their deep expertise in cloud—infrastructure consulting & migration, cloud native application development, cloud engineering & optimization, big data, API strategy & management, DevOps transformation and managed services.

EPAM, along with the other 13 vendors included in the report, were evaluated based on a comprehensive outline and set of parameters deemed to be most conducive to success in providing cloud professional services in both the short term and the long term.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 30 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and was the only IT services company featured on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of 2019. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

