EPAM Recognized As A Top 10 Travel, Hospitality & Logistics Service Provider By HFS

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced that it was ranked #10 in the HFS Research report, Top 10 Travel, Hospitality and Logistics Service Providers 2018.

EPAM ranked among the highest scores in talent and service delivery, relationship management, and industry-specific offerings and expertise. According to the report, "EPAM is a nimble player with engineering excellence at its core."

"EPAM's inclusion in this report showcases our deep history and experience with helping leaders in the Travel, Hospitality and Logistics industry navigate evolving technology change," said Elaina Shekhter, Chief Marketing Officer, EPAM. "Leveraging our expertise in machine learning, AI, digital platform engineering services, digital strategy and service design, we work with our clients to deliver customer-centric user experiences built on next-gen platforms."

With the emergence of tech solutions and pressure from changing consumer demands, Travel, Hospitality and Logistics companies are relying on technology partners to help them innovate and deliver personalized, omnichannel customer experiences to withstand disruption. With more than 15 years of experience working with Travel, Hospitality and Logistics companies, EPAM's most recent work in the industry includes:

Developing the Hotels.com mobile app, winner of the 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in the Travel & Tourism Category

Collaborating with HERE Technologies to create and deliver innovative asset tracking solutions for the transportation, logistics, distribution and fleet management industries

Designing a new digital wayfinding system to guide customers through the airport with Southwest Airlines, which was recognized with the 2018 Service Design Award in the "Best in Private Sector" category

Partnering with WorkFusion to deliver smart automation solutions to travel and other industry customers

To assess the services landscape of the Travel, Hospitality and Logistics industry, HFS analyzed the capabilities of 21 service providers and ranked them across three primary categories and seven subcategories, including the ability the execute, innovation capabilities and voice of the customer.

You can download a complimentary copy of HFS Top 10 Travel, Hospitality and Logistics Service Providers here. Learn more about EPAM's expertise in the Travel, Hospitality and Logistics industry at www.epam.com/our-work/travel-and-hospitality.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, and was one of only four technology companies to appear on each of the Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies lists between 2013 and 2017. Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epam.com

