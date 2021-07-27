EPAM Strengthens Position as a Consultancy Leader in the DACH Region with Acquisition of CORE SE

CORE is a technology think tank with office locations in Germany (Berlin), UAE (Dubai), UK (London) and Switzerland (Zurich). They develop solutions based on market knowledge, in-depth technology expertise and high methodological competence—focusing on IT strategy, IT architecture, solution design and software development.

"We're pleased to welcome CORE to the EPAM family," said Peter Kuerpick, SVP, CTO of Enterprise Platforms and Managing Director of EPAM Germany. "CORE's strategic IT consulting and software architecture expertise will enable us to effectively advise our clients on developing and delivering business-critical modern solutions—providing them with a high degree of adaptability and management of their sophisticated technology transformations."

"As a trusted partner of EPAM over the years, we couldn't be more pleased to join forces—as they are very much in line with our company culture and values," said Fabian Meyer, Board Member and Head of International Business at CORE SE. "With EPAM's impressive history of growth, there are tremendous synergies with our focus practices, industries and geographies that will in turn provide even more value for our clients."

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 35 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2019 and 2020. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

Founded in 2009 in Berlin, CORE is a technology think tank and trusted partner for governmental and private institutions, especially in highly regulated industries such as finance, biotech, automotive and logistics but also for startups, particularly FinTechs. With around 100 highly skilled experts, CORE supports clients in critical IT transformation projects with offices in Berlin, Zurich, Dubai and London, cooperating with leading institutions where IT represents a critical factor to business success. Guided by the company values trust, performance & expertise, CORE delivers professional competence with a focus on highest quality. Learn more at www.core.se/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

