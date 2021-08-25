ePedigree Software Market from Application Software Industry to contribute Positive Growth of $ 2.82 Billion post COVID-19 Pandemic | Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report!

The report identifies rising requirements for serializability to tackle counterfeiting as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, increasing rates of technology adoption and the proliferation of technologies and ensuring compliance with governmental regulations are few other factors anticipated to drive the market's growth during the forecast period. However, evolving compliance requirements act as a perpetual risk factor leading the market to get affected adversely in the upcoming years.

The ePedigree Software Market is segmented by Deployment (On-premises and Cloud) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The on-premises deployment will lead the market share and continue to remain the highest revenue-generating deployment segment of the market during the next few years. In terms of geography, 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America due to the implementation of deadlines of the DSCSA and other regulatory standards in the US.

The ePedigree software market covers the following areas:

ePedigree Software Market Sizing

ePedigree Software Market Forecast

ePedigree Software Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Altair Engineering Inc.

Antares Vision SpA

Axway Software SA

Blue Yonder Group Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Merit Solutions Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

TraceLink Inc.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Embedded Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Gaming Software Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Assisted Living Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Altair Engineering Inc.

Antares Vision SpA

Axway Software SA

Blue Yonder Group Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Merit Solutions Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

TraceLink Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report:https://www.technavio.com/report/epedigree-software-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

