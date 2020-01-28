EPFR and Exante Data Partner to Launch FX Flow Pulse

FX Flow Pulse includes FX indices, bi-monthly analysis and analytics on what's driving currency markets, along with any directional implications by leveraging EPFR's data and Exante's interpretive capabilities. FX Flow Pulse aims to generate alpha and mitigate risk across FX markets for macro funds, multi-strategy groups, real money managers, corporates, financial institutions and central banks.

"FX Flow Pulse gives investors the ability to understand what's truly driving currency markets globally," said Todd Willits, Head of EFPR, at Informa Financial Intelligence/EPFR. "This product offers a comprehensive, precise, transparent and timely solution to help investors navigate FX, the most liquid and high-volume market in the world. We've spent years developing this data, which gives us the ability to map complex, raw data into simple, clear indices for investors."

"Fundamentals drive currencies in the long run. But in the shorter-term, precise positioning analysis is crucial to make efficient alpha decisions and to navigate risk," said Jens Nordvig, Founder and CEO of Exante Data. "FX Flow Pulse seamlessly unites the best raw data with EPFR, and Exante's proprietary analysis to deliver customers a solution that addresses their FX challenges."

FX Flow Pulse users obtain multiple monthly updates on the FX Positioning Index, a monthly holistic flow view and a thematic flow analysis. Additionally, through an online portal, users have access to regularly updated charts of FX positioning indices and robust data. For additional information on FX Flow Pulse, please visit: https://financialintelligence.informa.com/products-and-services/data-analysis-and-tools/fx-flow-pulse.

About EPFR:

EPFR, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), provides fund flows and asset allocation data to financial institutions around the world. Tracking over 100,100 traditional and alternative funds domiciled globally with more than $34 trillion in total assets, we deliver a complete picture of institutional and retail investor flows and fund manager allocations driving global markets. Our market moving data services include daily, weekly and monthly equity and fixed income fund flows and monthly fund allocations by country, sector and industry. For more information, please visit: https://financialintelligence.informa.com/products-and-services/data-analysis-and-tools/epfr.

About Informa Financial Intelligence

Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. For more information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com.

About Exante Data

Exante Data delivers proprietary data and innovative analytics to investors globally. The vision of Exante Data is to improve macro strategy via new technologies. We provide reasoned answers to the most difficult markets questions, before the consensus. For more information, please visit https://www.exantedata.com/.

