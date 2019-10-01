EPIC Adds Pam Stoutenburgh in Dallas

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants announced today that Pam Stoutenburgh has joined the firm's Property and Casualty operations, as a Principal, reporting to EPIC Managing Principal and Director of the Southwest Region, KJ Wagner.

Stoutenburgh, based in Dallas, will be responsible for new business development and the design, placement and management of property/casualty insurance programs, providing risk management strategies and solutions for mid-market and larger clients, with a focus on Private Equity/M&A and the Construction and Real Estate industries, among others.

Stoutenburgh joins EPIC from The Freeman Company in Dallas where she served for nearly 6 years as Risk Finance & Insurance Director. Over an insurance and risk management career spanning more than 20 years Stoutenburgh also worked for brokers Willis, Marsh and Aon.

"We are thrilled to continue the growth of our Property & Casualty team in the Southwest region with Pam's addition," said KJ Wagner. "She brings a strong risk management background that adds tremendous value to our clients. With her experience on the corporate side of risk management, she has a unique understanding of her clients and their ever changing needs. In addition, she has hands on experience managing M&A risk due diligence and post-closing servicing. Pam is a talented professional who will be a terrific addition to EPIC."

Pam Stoutenburgh can be reached at pam.stoutenburgh@epicbrokers.com or 214-549-0602

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 2,000 team members operating from more than 70 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $600 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

