EPIC Adds Scott Davis as President of National Specialty Practice Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, today announced the addition of insurance industry veteran Scott Davis as President of EPIC's National Specialty Practice Group. Davis joins EPIC effective February 5th, 2019 and will be based in the firm's Nashville office.

Davis brings to EPIC more than 30 years of large account risk management, strategic operations, business development, and executive leadership experience. Prior to joining EPIC, Davis served as President and Chief Operating Officer at Beecher Carlson, one of the fastest growing brokerages in the large account space.

Over the past 15 years Davis has specialized in the creation and delivery of innovative solutions developed to reduce a large account buyer's total cost of risk (TCOR) with tremendous success. Specifically, Davis has focused on four industry segments; Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail and Manufacturing.

Davis will have responsibility for further developing EPIC's large accounts strategy and for further growing the resources and capabilities of EPIC's Specialty Practices.

Said John Hahn, CEO of EPIC Holdings, "Scott is a real pro who has driven growth, created success, and delivered strong value in every position he has held across his long career. He is exactly the kind of free thinking strategist and strong leader we value. EPIC is not about building a 'copycat' business model and Scott will help to further drive creativity, innovation and excellence for the benefit of our large account clients and the EPIC team members who serve them."

Davis attended Indiana State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Safety Management and Environmental Safety.

Scott Davis can be reached by email at scott.davis@epicbrokers.com or by phone at (615) 948-2920.

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,800 team members operating from 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $575 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit www.epicbrokers.com

