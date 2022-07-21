ePIC Blockchain Presents New Technologies at Mining Disrupt Conference 2022

Breakthrough technologies and new Intel® Blockscale™ Bitcoin mining rigs are among the new innovations on display at ePIC's booth at the largest Bitcoin Expo

TORONTO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePIC Blockchain, a leader in blockchain technologies, today announced its participation in the largest Bitcoin mining expo, Mining Disrupt® on July 26-28 in Miami, USA.

ePIC provides unique hardware and software solutions powering new deployments of Bitcoin mining rigs, enhancing existing fleets, and enabling mining operators to dramatically improve the performance and efficiency of their mining operations.

"Our mission is to make it easy for our customers to deploy the most competitive mining rigs", says Jim Seto, ePIC's CEO. "Our focus on customized solutions results in systems best suited for the particular conditions, power, and environmental considerations of Blockchain mining companies."

At Mining Disrupt, ePIC will present a full roadmap of Bitcoin miners, including systems based on Intel's new BlockscaleTM chip. New technologies for enhancing existing mining fleets will be demonstrated with an eye to better efficiency and performance.

"ePIC and Argo have collaborated to design a Bitcoin miner based on Intel® Blockscale™ technology, to our specific immersion requirements," says Perry Hothi, CTO of Argo Blockchain. "We are looking forward to the deployment of these competitive ePIC-made Bitcoin rigs in our flagship Helios facility in Dickens County, Texas, and the expansion of our Hashrate."

Based in Toronto, Ontario, ePIC is a leader in semiconductor and system design for Proof of Work (PoW) Blockchains. ePIC offers customized mining rigs, including rigs based on the latest Intel® Blockscale™ technology, and fleet enhancement technologies that streamline and automate the performance and efficiency of the mining fleet.

