Epic Concepts Achieves Innovative Preferred Software Partner™ Status

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Enterprises, Inc., an expert strategic partner to the background screening industry, proudly announced that Epic Concepts has achieved Innovative Preferred Software Partner™ status.

The Innovative Preferred Software Partner™ program is a valuable set of real benefits reserved exclusively for professional software providers who share Innovative's values and operate on the highest level of business principles. Innovative Preferred Software Partners™ provide seamless connectivity to Innovative's core products and technologies and provide complete cost transparency to the CRAs who take advantage of these platform integrations.

CRAs who choose an Innovative Preferred Software Partner™ can receive reduced licensing fees and substantial product discounts to offset the costs associated with switching from a non-preferred partner's platform, along with the benefit of having two trusted industry leaders who are committed to their success.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Gary DeWitt and the Epic Concepts team to the Innovative Preferred Software Partner™ program," stated Clifford J. Williams, Innovative's Founder and CEO. "We enjoy a rich history of close partnership, and Gary and his team have firmly established their reputation as a reliable and consistent partner to the many CRAs they serve."

"We've always had a very close relationship with Innovative, as we've known much of the management team for over two decades," added Gary DeWitt, President of Epic Concepts. "Innovative continues to set the bar high with regards to their products which is why we've integrated them into the EZyCheck platform. The Preferred Partner opportunity is the icing on the cake."

About Innovative Enterprises, Inc.

For more than twenty years, Innovative has served as an expert strategic partner to the background screening industry. Firms that power their screening processes using Innovative's industry leading solutions experience an average rate of growth that far outpaces industry norms. Innovative commands an intimate knowledge of its core competencies gleaned from more than two centuries of cumulative staff experience in public records research and aggregation, law enforcement, judicial administration and private investigation.

An industry leader since 1996, Innovative is a founding member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners and has helped to raise the bar through its active participation in the formulation of best practice guidelines for industry providers across various segments. Innovative was honored in 2008, 2009, 2015, 2016, 2017 and again in 2018 as one of the Inc. 500|5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America.

For more information, please call 1-888-777-9435, email solutions@knowthefacts.com, or visit us online at http://www.knowthefacts.com.

About Epic Concepts

Epic Concepts is a system integrator with first-hand experience processing reports for end users for over a decade. Our mission is to lower the risk of liability in the hiring process and workplace by providing reliable background check information via wholesale conduits and automation, enabling you to process reports in a thorough, timely and personable manner.

Epic Concepts is a founding member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners. Our service is augmented by our staff's wealth of experience, further enabling us to help your organization to be successful.

For more information, please call 1.502.379.4621, email gdewitt@epicconcepts.net, or visit us online at www.epicconcepts.net.

