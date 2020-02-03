EPIC Continues Expansion of Employee Benefits Practice with New Leadership

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today they are continuing to expand their employee benefits resources with the addition of a new Pharmacy Practice Leader, Bob Eisendrath. We are also pleased to announce that we have promoted Craig Hasday to President, National Employee Benefits Practice leader and Cindy Santangelo to National Voluntary Benefits Practice Leader.

Bob Eisendrath brings a strong background in pharmacy benefit management. He brings experience both in sales and national account management, with CVS Caremark for 20 years where he was most recently Area Vice President for Coalition Business. "The addition of Bob will further strengthen our Pharmacy consulting practice as he leads the team through the rapidly changing legislative and therapeutic landscape as our clients grapple with increasing pharmacy prices, one of the most problematic components of escalating cost," said Craig Hasday, National Employee Benefits Practice Leader.

Craig Hasday has been promoted to President, National Employee Benefits Leader. Said Steve Denton, President, EPIC Holdings, "For the past eighteen months, Craig has led EPIC's National Employee Benefits Operations Board. In that role, Craig has worked closely with the geographic employee benefits leaders and has done an incredible job bringing our national teams together."

During this time, EPIC has seen increased communication and enhancements across the board in service offerings for our clients. Further, EPIC has seen great improvement in revenue growth, profitability, and integration of its vast employee benefits platform. Employee Benefits revenue of over $170 million which represents over 20% of EPIC's retail revenue.

Promoting Cindy Santangelo to the new national role as lead of EPIC's Voluntary Benefits practice highlights EPIC's growing focus on the changing workplace dynamic of offering personalized benefits. Santangelo has been with EPIC for 12 years and spent the past 5 years building and growing the Voluntary Benefits practice within EPIC's national Employee Benefit platform. She brings a wealth of knowledge to her role in employee paid worksite benefits consulting as she fully understands how to create a customized program to meet individualized needs.

"We are fortunate to have someone with her expertise on our team to support our clients and other EPIC consultants," said John Gaffney, VP. National Employee Benefits Operations.

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 70 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $730 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0808s2p-epic-logo-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com



SOURCE EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

Related Links

https://www.epicbrokers.com

