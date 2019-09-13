Epic Golf Club and Revo Partner to Revolutionize the Golf Industry

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golf lifestyle society, Epic Golf Club announced today that it will be partnering with Revo, the global leader in performance eyewear to offer members across the country a revolutionary way to see the game. Epic Golf and Revo are the perfect fit for those who demand the best in all they do. Epic and Revo will be partnering on a number of upcoming events to increase user adoption and benefit local charities.

About Epic Golf Club

Founded in 2018, Epic Golf is a premier professional membership group for executives who are passionate about the game of golf. Epic believes that you can forge lasting personal and professional relationships on the course. Epic will connect you with other executives from across the country that could offer mutually beneficial business, strategy, or partnership opportunities while playing the best courses in the country.

About Revo

Founded in 1985, Revo quickly became a global performance eyewear brand known as the leader in polarized lens technology. Revo sunglasses were first created by utilizing lens technology developed by NASA as solar protection for satellites. More than three decades later, Revo continues to build on its rich tradition of technology and innovation by offering the clearest and most advanced high-contrast polarized eyewear in the world.

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Noah DiPasquale

480.444.9170

222853@email4pr.com

CEO, Founder

www.epicgolfclub.com

Kristin Durante

kdurante@brobinson.com

VP, Public Relations

SOURCE Epic Golf

