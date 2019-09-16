EPIC Holdings adds Bill Nay as Chief Acquisition Officer

SAN FRANCISCO and ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC (Edgewood Partners Insurance Center dba EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants) today announced the addition of insurance investment banking veteran Bill Nay as Chief Acquisition Officer of its parent company EPIC Holdings, Inc. Nay will be based in Atlanta, GA and report to EPIC Holdings CEO, John Hahn.

Nay brings to EPIC more than 15 years of mergers & acquisitions, capital markets and business development experience and success.

As Chief Acquisition Officer of EPIC Holdings, Inc., Nay will partner with John Hahn, Steve Denton, President of EPIC Holdings, Pete Garvey, CEO of EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, EPIC's Regional Presidents and other senior leaders across the country to source, develop and drive mergers & acquisition activity across EPIC's core retail brokerage business as well as the firm's Specialty Programs and Products groups.

Nay will also focus on leveraging EPIC's core competitive advantages to develop new avenues for growth in areas like small business and warranty. In addition, he will be responsible for helping to coordinate post transaction integration support.

Said John Hahn, "We are excited to have Bill lead our M&A strategy as well as participate as a member of our investor/capital markets relationship team. He has been a great partner and valued consultant to EPIC over the years and we look forward to him driving differentiated growth for us as we continue to expand and scale our business."

"I've had the pleasure of knowing John and the EPIC team since the Company's founding and have always admired their unique, client first approach to the insurance distribution market," said Nay. "I'm excited and honored to have the opportunity to build on such a strong foundation and look forward to finding ways to make a difference."

Prior to joining EPIC, Nay had a 16 year career at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey (a division of SunTrust Banks, Inc.) where he most recently led the firm's insurance investment banking efforts. In his capacity at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Nay consulted with and advised insurance services and carrier businesses on a variety of M&A and capital market solutions.

Nay attended the University of Georgia where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance.

Bill Nay can be reached in Atlanta, Ga. at bill.nay@epicbrokers.com or 678-324-3337.

About EPIC

EPIC Holdings, Inc. is the corporate parent overseeing investments across the entire EPIC platform. The firm's core retail insurance brokerage business, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, now has more than 2,000 team members operating from more than 70 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

With run rate revenues greater than $600 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com.

*LOGO: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0808s2p-epic-logo-300dpi.jpg

