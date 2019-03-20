EPIC Insurance Brokers adds JoBeth Wells in Dallas

DALLAS and SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants announced today that JoBeth Wells has joined the firm's Property and Casualty operations, as a Principal, reporting to EPIC Managing Principal and Director of the Southwest Region, KJ Wagner.

Wells, based in Dallas, will be responsible for new business development and the design, placement and management of property/casualty insurance programs, providing risk management strategies and solutions for mid-market and large clients.

Wells joins EPIC from Willis Towers Watson, where she served as an Executive Vice President for over 30 years through predecessor companies. JoBeth specializes in the Construction, Real Estate and Public Entity industries.

"We are thrilled to continue the growth of our Property & Casualty team in the Southwest region with JoBeth's addition," said KJ Wagner. "She brings a strong risk management background that adds tremendous value to our clients. I am particularly excited to re-unite with JoBeth. She will be a terrific addition to EPIC."

JoBeth Wells can be reached at jobeth.wells@epicbrokers.com or 214-415-5345.

