EPIC Insurance Brokers adds Matt Lumelleau

HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants announced today that Matt Lumelleau has joined the firm's Property & Casualty practice as a Principal, reporting to EPIC Managing Principal and Director Southwest Region, KJ Wagner.

Lumelleau, based in Houston, will be responsible for new business development, the design, placement and management of property/casualty insurance programs; and providing risk management strategies and solutions for mid-market and large clients across a range of industries.

Lumelleau joins EPIC from Lockton, where he supported the Houston office as a producer, unit manager and team leader. Previously, he held positions with Tri-City Brokerage as an associate vice president and AIG Environmental as a senior underwriter.

"We are thrilled to continue the growth of our Property Casualty Practice in the Southwest region with Matt's addition," said KJ Wagner. "He brings a strong risk management background that adds tremendous value to our clients and our organization as a whole. Matt will be a terrific addition to the EPIC Property Casualty team."

Lumelleau graduated from Regis University and The National Outdoor Leadership School.

He can be reached at matt.lumelleau@epicbrokers.com or 303.482.7981.

About EPIC

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit www.epicbrokers.com.

*PHOTO Link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0920s2p-Lumelleau-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

Related Links

http://www.epicbrokers.com

