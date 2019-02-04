EPIC Insurance Brokers adds Nikki Howes in Houston

HOUSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants announced today that Nikki Howes has joined the firm's Energy and Marine Practice, within its Property and Casualty operations, as a Client Advocate, reporting to EPIC Managing Principal and Director of the Southwest Region, KJ Wagner.

Mrs. Howes, based in Houston, will be responsible for new business development and the design, placement and management of property/casualty insurance programs, providing risk management strategies and solutions for mid-market and large clients.

Mrs. Howes joins EPIC from Upstream Brokers (an Acrisure Partner Company), where she served as Vice President with a focus on the risk exposures of marine and energy operations in the Gulf of Mexico. Prior to that, she also spent significant time with USI Insurance Services as a Marine & Energy Account Executive.

"We are thrilled to continue the growth of our Property & Casualty team in the Southwest region with Nikki's addition," said KJ Wagner. "She brings a strong risk management background that adds tremendous value to our clients in the Marine and Energy industries and our organization as a whole. Nikki will be a terrific addition to EPIC."

Nikki Howes can be reached at nikki.howes@epicbrokers.com or 832-746-2249.

About EPIC

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,800 team members operating from 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $575 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit www.epicbrokers.com .

