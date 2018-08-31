Epic Level Entertainment Announces New Film "Charlie Says" and New Partner, Dana Guerin

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Level Entertainment announces Dana Guerin has joined the company as a producer, and that their first film together, CHARLIE SAYS, will premiere at the Venice Film Festival. CHARLIE SAYS, which recounts the story of the three female members of the Manson Family who were imprisoned for the notorious murders, is directed by Mary Harron and written by Guinevere Turner, the team behind AMERICAN PSYCHO.

Charlie Says, Epic Level Entertainment - 1 Charlie Says, Epic Level Entertainment - 2

Guerin, whose entertainment career includes titles such as THE VAULT, OUTLAWS AND ANGELS, and THE TAKING OF DEBORAH LOGAN, has been developing the CHARLIE SAYS project for the past six years, alongside Harron and Turner. She brought the film to Epic Level when she joined the company earlier this year.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Dana to Epic Level Entertainment," says producer John Frank Rosenblum. "I had the pleasure of working with Dana at On Track Entertainment in the 90s, where she was ahead of her time in the repurposing of new media properties for basic cable broadcasting. With her latest film, CHARLIE SAYS, she is telling the female perspective of a story that had previously been dominated by the male perspective, ensuring that it was also written, directed and primarily produced by women. Here again, Dana shows that she is ahead of the curve with what the public wants, and indeed now demands, from popular entertainment."

CHARLIE SAYS is a story about the three young women who were sentenced to death in the infamous Manson murder case, but when the death penalty was lifted, their sentence became life imprisonment. One young graduate student was sent in to work with them, and to help them understand the consequences of their actions. Through this prison counselor, Karlene Faith, we witness their transformations as they face the reality of their horrific crimes.

Epic Level Entertainment has historically focused on horror and genre entertainment. While these themes will remain a mainstay of the company's slate, Guerin's addition will expand their productions to include relevant contemporary themes aligned, for instance, with the #MeToo movement, among others.

"Epic Level Entertainment is excited to be part of the solution with three partner/producers who are female, including myself, Dana and Paige Barnett. Female driven films are more in demand than ever, and Epic Level Entertainment is bringing them to the forefront," says Cindi Rice, Producer.

Epic Level Entertainment is debuting CHARLIE SAYS at the Venice Film Festival on September 2nd.

Epic Level Entertainment is a full-service production company located in Hollywood, California.

