Epic! MEGA 97.9FM (WSKQ-FM) Ranks No.1 in New York, in any Language & All Demos

NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. ("SBS") (OTCQX: SBSAA), the leading Minority certified, Hispanic multimedia and entertainment company in the U.S., announces that its flagship New York City station, Mega 97.9FM (WSKQ-FM), the #1 radio station on the planet, has achieved a historic milestone in claiming the #1 ranking among all demos, Adults 18-34, Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54 among ALL radio stations serving the Tri-State area, regardless of language or format in Nielsen Audio's May 2020 PPM survey. Recently reported by Nielsen's Audio, Mega 97.9FM (WSKQ-FM) has a historic record-breaking listenership than any other radio station in the history of PPM.

This historic achievement highlights the sustained dominance that SBS New York radio continues to have in the daily lives of today's Hispanic consumers in the Tri-State area amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These recent ratings rank Mega 97.9FM as not only the most-listened-to station in the Metropolitan New York-New Jersey-Connecticut area but also set Mega 97.9FM as the #1 ranked Hispanic station in the nation for more than seven years.

SBS sister station Amor 93.1FM (WPAT-FM) also achieved significant rating gains and strengthened its market position in Nielsen's Audio's May 2020 PPM survey recently released. 'La Bodega de la Mañana' Amor 93.1FM, (WPAT-FM) morning show, hosted by Arlette Borrelly and Alfredo Galvan reported significant growth and leadership over competitive stations in the Tri-State area from 6 am-10 am (EST) in Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54. Amor 93.1FM (WPAT-FM) continues to hold it's national leadership position among the most-listened-to radio stations in Latin Pop format across the Country.

Albert Rodriguez, SBS COO, commented, "Our NYC powerhouses Mega 97.9FM and Amor 93.1FM have continued to rapidly grow its listeners and serve advertisers by offering the best music, the most compelling personalities and the most exciting content in the market. Congratulations to the entire SBS NY teams for their incredible efforts all year long."

"Mega 97.9FM (WSKQ-FM) has served as the epicenter for Hispanic culture in New York City for over thirty-seven years. These most recent Nielsen Audio's May 2020 PPM survey results solidify our leadership position in the marketplace as we continue our service and responsibility to the New York Metro community and overall client base. Mega 97.9FM today is stronger than ever, with offerings expanding from over the air radio, digital, and experiential programs. These record-setting achievements are backed by the most compelling on-air personalities in the nation, programming the best in music and syncing with our community outreach. Congratulations to the entire SBS NY family for their incredible efforts, and making history once more in the Big Apple," said Maire Mason, Vice President and General Manager of SBS New York.

SBS's New York, Director of Programming, Arturo Sosa, added, "We have the #1 station in all of New York. Mega 97.9FM (WSKQ-FM) ranked top among all demos in New York City, and also Amor 93.1FM (WPAT-FM) continues to hold its leadership position with strong rating growth. We reach more listeners than any other media outlet in the Tri-State area, proud of our team for their accomplishments."

"Coast to coast, our content teams understand radio and are dedicated to serving our listeners like no one else," said Jesus Salas, Executive Vice President of Programming of SBS. "From Regional Mexican, 'Movimiento,' Top 40, Pop and every format in between, our team works hard to deliver the best-in-class programming our audiences want."

Now, listeners all over the globe can live stream Mega 97.9FM (WSKQ-FM), Amor 93.1FM (WPAT-FM), and all other SBS radio stations via the LaMusica app, available as a free download at IOS and Android, Apple TV, Google Play, Roku, Amazon FireTV, Alexa, Android TV, Apple Watch, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. For more information about LaMusica, please visit http://app.lamusica.com .

SBS continues to hold the national leadership positions in the following format genres: #1 Tropical, #1 Latin "Movimiento," as well as the Hispanic station with the most listeners on the planet.

Source: Nielsen Audio -New York Metro, May 2020. Average Quarter-Hour Share, MON-SUN 6 am-12 am, Persons 18-34, 18-49, 25-54.

About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. owns and operates 17 radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Puerto Rico, airing the Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Latin Rhythmic format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform which creates, distributes and markets leading Spanish-language radio programming to over 275 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. SBS also produces live concerts and events and owns multiple bilingual websites, including LaMusica, a mobile app providing content related to Latin music, entertainment, news and culture. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com .

Media Contact SBS:

Vladimir Gomez

VP, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(786) 394-9000 Ext. 1144

SOURCE Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.spanishbroadcasting.com/

