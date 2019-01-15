EPIC To Sponsor Generations Family Business Conference

SAN FRANCISCO and SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today it will sponsor the Generations Family Business Conference on Feb. 11-12 at the Sacramento Convention Center in Sacramento, Calif.

The unique nature and challenges inherent in running a family business often require specialized business acumen. The Capital Region Family Business Center's 2019 Generations Conference is designed specifically with the unique needs and dynamics of family businesses in mind. Going on its third year, the EPIC-sponsored event will feature an impressive roster of local, regional and national keynote and breakout speakers who will share personal stories and experiences regarding the issues and trials that are unique to family businesses.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and network with other family businesses in the region, attend interactive breakout sessions that dive deeper into many of the 'hot button' topics for family businesses, including succession, wealth preservation, family dynamics and much more.

Click here to see the full agenda.

About EPIC

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit www.epicbrokers.com.

