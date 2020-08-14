Epic Wines & Spirits Expands into the Pacific Northwest with the Acquisition of Vehrs Distributing, Inc.

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Wines & Spirits, the full-service premium California wholesaler, has reached an agreement to acquire Vehrs Distributing, Inc, the independently owned wholesaler of premium wine and craft spirits in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. The alignment of the two companies enables Epic and Vehrs to offer full distribution coverage to producer partners up and down the entire West Coast.

"Recent industry consolidation has opened up a significant gap in the middle space for producers and distributors," said Justin Sternberg, President of Epic Wines & Spirits. "We are committed to providing a focused, customer-centric solution with comprehensive coverage on the West Coast. Vehrs' dedication to relationships, service, and execution, as well as their cultural alignment with Epic, makes them the ideal partner for our Pacific Northwest expansion."

Day-to-day operations at Vehrs will remain under the direction of current COO Shaun Dobbelaere and the Vehrs Management Team. The company, which operates three regional warehouses, will continue to function independently in the Pacific Northwest under the Vehrs name. "We have a lot in common with Epic, including our focus on a premium portfolio and emphasis on close relationships with our producer partners. We're looking forward not only to delivering the same service our partners depend on, but also to offering them opportunities in expanded markets," said Shaun Dobbelaere.

"Vehrs is a very strong, relationship-driven company that gives our suppliers a voice in the crowded marketplace," said Jonathan Ferraiuolo, CEO and Chairman of Vehrs. "Strategically building our brands while expanding our company's offerings and footprint is key to maintaining a strong presence in the Pacific Northwest; in addition, joining forces with Epic gives suppliers a full West Coast solution. We have been strategic partners with Epic for years, and we share a customer- focused value system and culture, so this expansion just made sense. It is our next step in growth. I'm excited and know that great things will come of this for both companies."

The acquisition solidifies Epic's reputation as one of the industry's fastest-growing mid-sized wholesalers. In February, Epic acquired Pacific Wine Distributors, a trucking company in Irwindale, California, and renamed it Convoy Beverage Alliance. The combined 2020 acquisitions of Pacific Wine Distributors and Vehrs Distributing have doubled the size of Epic's workforce to more than 370, with delivery of more than 1.2 million cases of 600 brands to 16,000 customer accounts.

About Epic Wine & Spirits

Since 1995, Epic Wine and Spirits has been a full-service premium focused wholesaler in California, and will now operate in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho as well. Vintner Bill Foley purchased Epic in 2013.

SOURCE Epic Wines & Spirits