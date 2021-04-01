Epic Wings Signs 13 Store Franchise Agreement For Orange County Expansion

SAN DIEGO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San-Diego based Epic Wings has signed a 13 store agreement with an existing franchise owner-operator for locations in Orange County.

Henry Pourshirazi, of HPLS Corporation, initially signed a single store deal in Anaheim which opened early 2021. With a strong opening in Anaheim, Henry decided to continue to expand the Epic Wings brand throughout Orange County over the next 5 years.

"With the overwhelmingly positive response we received after opening our Anaheim location, it was clear that Epic Wings was filling a void in the community," said Henry Pourshirazi. "I knew then that I wanted to be a larger part of providing our epicly fresh menu and experience to more customers within Orange County."

Chicken wings have become very popular over the past few years making the already popular fast-casual concept more appealing to prospective franchisees. Their simple, approachable menu is something that both operators and customers have come to love about the brand. Easy operations makes for a better, consistent experience for their customers. On the menu, you will find award-winning family recipes including traditional and boneless wings, best-selling tenderloin strips, pizza sticks, fries and salads in addition to homemade breadsticks and dressings. Taste and quality are never compromised as the brand only uses the freshest ingredients. Customers will not find freezers, heat lamps or microwaves at any Epic Wings locations.

"We are excited to share this news of our upcoming Epic Wings development," said Rob Streett, President of Epic Wings. "Henry and his operations team have been great partners and look forward to increasing our footprint with them in Orange County."

Founded by the Sacco Family in 1982 in San Diego, California, Epic Wings available franchise growth markets include California, Nevada, Colorado, Texas and Arizona. What differentiates Epic Wings from other fast casual franchises is their $1,887,133 AUV*, industry leading ROI, easy to operate business model, simple menu and award winning food. For more information on franchise opportunities, please visit the website at ownanepic.com or email [email protected] .

About Epic Wings

Independently owned and operated since 1982, Epic Wings, formerly known as Wings N' Things, was the first to bring Buffalo Wings to the West Coast. The menu features award-winning family recipes including fresh, never frozen traditional and boneless wings, tenderloin strips, pizza sticks, fries and salads in addition to homemade breadsticks and dressings. Epic Wings has been named San Diego's Best Wings for the past 8 years in the San Diego Union-Tribune's Readers Poll, 2019 and 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 Top New Franchise and Top Food Franchises in addition to the 2020 QSR 40/40 List: Hottest Startup Fast Casuals.

*This figure represents the average unit volume for all locations opened for a full year at the end of 2019 as published in the May 12, 2020 franchise disclosure document.

